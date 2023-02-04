Saturday Night Live had a ball — or shall we say, a balloon — with its latest cold open. The skit begins with Chloe Fineman, as MSNBC's Katy Tur, reporting that the "national nightmare" of the Chinese spy balloon has come to an end. The surveillance balloon, which moved across the country last week, was shot down by the U.S. military on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. Fineman, as Tur, talks about the mixed reaction over the Biden administration handling of the incident before allegedly tuning into a live feed of the ocean, showing a special appearance by Bowen Yang playing the balloon's floating remains. "I entertain you people for four days but then get shot down by Biden! I can't believe I'm Joe's Osama," Yang complains. When asked why he flew over Montana, the comedian jokes that he loves Yellowstone. "It's like Succession, but outside," he quips.

