3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick

Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft , one of two first-round selections the team currently holds.

With two first-rounders, the team has the capital to make a move. And, the sixth slot will be a coveted one for other teams. As the quarterback market begins to unfold, it will be intriguing to see what teams could potentially make an offer for Detroit’s sixth overall selection.

There are four quarterbacks who could be taken in the top 10. Because franchise quarterbacks are hard to come by, several teams in search of their next signal-caller could end up calling Lions general manager Brad Holmes on draft night.

Here are three teams who could look to move up to take the No. 6 overall pick.

Las Vegas Raiders

Current first-round selection: No. 7 overall

The Raiders are set to move on from Derek Carr , who was the team’s starter for the last nine seasons. Though he was productive, the team was never able to turn the talent on the roster into wins.

In his nine seasons, the Raiders had just two winning seasons. With the 31-year-old set to wear a new uniform in 2023, Las Vegas suddenly has a need at quarterback.

Should one of the top quarterbacks still be available when the sixth pick is on the clock, expect the Raiders to try to move up. The presence of top receiver Davante Adams makes the Raiders an appealing destination, as he would give a rookie passer a legitimate No. 1 threat out wide.

Carolina Panthers

Current first-round selection: No. 9 overall

Carolina enjoyed a resurgent second half of the 2022 season under interim head coach Steve Wilks . Now, new head coach Frank Reich will attempt to provide stability at the quarterback position heading into 2023.

Carolina’s new leader joins the Panthers after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts. During his tenure in Indianapolis, though, the team shifted through inconsistent quarterbacks after Andrew Luck’s retirement.

More: What Contract Should Lions Offer Isaiah Buggs?

Reich’s answer at quarterback in Carolina could come through the draft. After all, the team currently has just one signal-caller -- 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral -- under contract at this moment. Corral didn’t play in his rookie year, while dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. So, experience at the position is limited to begin with.

Carolina learned plenty about its run game in 2022, as it was able to get good production out of its backs even after trading Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. By adding the right quarterback, the Panthers could be competitive in what is expected to be a down year in the NFC South.

A former NFL quarterback himself, Reich could wind up being a good mentor for a young quarterback, should his team land one.

Griffin Zetterberg, USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders

Current first-round selection: No. 16 overall

The Commanders were on the brink of making the playoffs until the season’s final weeks, where a string of losses eliminated them by Week 17. Though the team had two different quarterbacks behind center in 2022, neither appears to be the answer for the team’s future.

Carson Wentz struggled through an injury-plagued season, and head coach Ron Rivera didn’t appear committed to backup Taylor Heinicke , who managed to lead the team to a 5-3-1 record in nine starts. Heinicke was benched in favor of the struggling Wentz, upon the latter's return from injury in Week 17.

Wentz is under team control until the end of the 2024 season, but he hasn’t lived up to his hefty contract. Heinicke, on the other hand, is a free agent.

Because of these questions at the position, the Commanders are a dark-horse candidate to move up in the 2023 draft, in search of a young passer.

There’s a lot to like about Washington’s talent at the skill positions. Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson give the team two solid running backs, and Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are reliable options at receiver.

With a solid core to build around, the Commanders may see Detroit’s sixth pick as an opportunity to move up and add a quarterback for their future.