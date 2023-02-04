ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick

By Christian Booher
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEclo_0kcUDoXg00

Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft , one of two first-round selections the team currently holds.

With two first-rounders, the team has the capital to make a move. And, the sixth slot will be a coveted one for other teams. As the quarterback market begins to unfold, it will be intriguing to see what teams could potentially make an offer for Detroit’s sixth overall selection.

There are four quarterbacks who could be taken in the top 10. Because franchise quarterbacks are hard to come by, several teams in search of their next signal-caller could end up calling Lions general manager Brad Holmes on draft night.

Here are three teams who could look to move up to take the No. 6 overall pick.

Las Vegas Raiders

Current first-round selection: No. 7 overall

The Raiders are set to move on from Derek Carr , who was the team’s starter for the last nine seasons. Though he was productive, the team was never able to turn the talent on the roster into wins.

In his nine seasons, the Raiders had just two winning seasons. With the 31-year-old set to wear a new uniform in 2023, Las Vegas suddenly has a need at quarterback.

Should one of the top quarterbacks still be available when the sixth pick is on the clock, expect the Raiders to try to move up. The presence of top receiver Davante Adams makes the Raiders an appealing destination, as he would give a rookie passer a legitimate No. 1 threat out wide.

Carolina Panthers

Current first-round selection: No. 9 overall

Carolina enjoyed a resurgent second half of the 2022 season under interim head coach Steve Wilks . Now, new head coach Frank Reich will attempt to provide stability at the quarterback position heading into 2023.

Carolina’s new leader joins the Panthers after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts. During his tenure in Indianapolis, though, the team shifted through inconsistent quarterbacks after Andrew Luck’s retirement.

More: What Contract Should Lions Offer Isaiah Buggs?

Reich’s answer at quarterback in Carolina could come through the draft. After all, the team currently has just one signal-caller -- 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral -- under contract at this moment. Corral didn’t play in his rookie year, while dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. So, experience at the position is limited to begin with.

Carolina learned plenty about its run game in 2022, as it was able to get good production out of its backs even after trading Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. By adding the right quarterback, the Panthers could be competitive in what is expected to be a down year in the NFC South.

A former NFL quarterback himself, Reich could wind up being a good mentor for a young quarterback, should his team land one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwXbQ_0kcUDoXg00

Griffin Zetterberg, USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders

Current first-round selection: No. 16 overall

The Commanders were on the brink of making the playoffs until the season’s final weeks, where a string of losses eliminated them by Week 17. Though the team had two different quarterbacks behind center in 2022, neither appears to be the answer for the team’s future.

Carson Wentz struggled through an injury-plagued season, and head coach Ron Rivera didn’t appear committed to backup Taylor Heinicke , who managed to lead the team to a 5-3-1 record in nine starts. Heinicke was benched in favor of the struggling Wentz, upon the latter's return from injury in Week 17.

Wentz is under team control until the end of the 2024 season, but he hasn’t lived up to his hefty contract. Heinicke, on the other hand, is a free agent.

Because of these questions at the position, the Commanders are a dark-horse candidate to move up in the 2023 draft, in search of a young passer.

There’s a lot to like about Washington’s talent at the skill positions. Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson give the team two solid running backs, and Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are reliable options at receiver.

With a solid core to build around, the Commanders may see Detroit’s sixth pick as an opportunity to move up and add a quarterback for their future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft

After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick

We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft

If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy