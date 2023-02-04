Athens County Board of REALTORs ® attempting to help to enhance City of Athens with the Creation of MeadowLane Park

The Athens County Board of REALTORS ® will use a placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors ® (NAR) to help transform unused space in the City of Athens into a vibrant, public destination for community use and enjoyment.

The grant was designed by NAR to ensure local Realtor ® associations are partnering with other neighboring organizations to plan, organize, implement and maintain Lighter, Quicker, Cheaper placemaking projects in their communities.

According to a press release, the Athens County Board of REALTORs ® will use the funds to create a pocket park in the corner of Meadow Lane, Athens. They will partner with Athens City and local realtors on this project, who will also be contributing a curb cut, paved paths, landscaping and benches and bench swings. “Realtors ® live, work and volunteer in their communities and take immense pride in our work to make Athens neighborhoods better places to live, work and raise a family,” said Meranda Chesser/real estate agent/treasurer ACBoR. “This grant gives us a tangible, immediate opportunity to identify and address areas

in Athens that are in need of enhancement and revitalization and can be used for the greater good. Placemaking can help foster healthier, more social and economically viable communities, and creates places where people feel a strong stake in their neighborhoods and are committed to making things better.”

NAR offers Placemaking Grants to state and local Realtor ® Associations around the country to create new public spaces and destinations in a community, such as turning a parking spot into a people spot (parklet) or a vacant lot into a pocket park or garden.

“As the Athens area becomes more attractive and welcoming, nearby properties may also increase in value,” said Chesser.

For more information on the Meadow Lane Park, contact meranda.chesser@e-Merge.com. To find out more about National Association of Realtors ® placemaking program visit, https://realtorparty.realtor/community-outreach/housing-opportunity

The National Association of Realtors ® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.