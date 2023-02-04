ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 Injured as Austin Warehouse Fire Causes Street Closures

Firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, causing street closures and calls for additional resources at the scene. According to fire officials, the fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street has been upgraded to a 2-11 fire, with additional units and water resources called to help battle the blaze.
CHICAGO, IL
‘Massive' Fire in Chicago Heights Engulfs Warehouse; Giant Plume of Smoke Visible for Miles

A "massive" fire that engulfed a Chicago Heights furniture warehouse Monday damaged multiple buildings and sent big plumes of heavy, black smoke billowing into the air. According authorities, multiple fire officials responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to an extra alarm fire at the Morgan Li facility at 101 W. Washington St. in Chicago Heights. At 230,000 square feet, the sprawling production warehouse contains furniture, fabrics, dry goods, fixtures and more, the Morgan Li website states.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Car Insurance Prices Jump in Chicago, Study Finds

If you think it’s costing you a lot more to insure your car this year, you’re right. A new study from Bankrate.com found that since 2022, the cost of auto insurance was up more than 14% in Chicago, the fourth-highest increase in the country. On average, city residents pay almost $1,850 dollars a year to insure vehicles. That works out to nearly 2.5% of the average household income.
CHICAGO, IL
When Cubs Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training

When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for...
CHICAGO, IL
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation

Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days

Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
CHICAGO, IL
1 Killed in Fire at Palatine Condo Building

One person was killed Saturday morning in a fire at a condo building in suburban Palatine, according to local fire officials. Officials said firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at a building at 245 North Smith Street at approximately 6:37 a.m. and observed smoke and flames coming out of the second floor of the building.
PALATINE, IL
Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
CHICAGO, IL
