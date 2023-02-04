Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
1 Injured as Austin Warehouse Fire Causes Street Closures
Firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, causing street closures and calls for additional resources at the scene. According to fire officials, the fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street has been upgraded to a 2-11 fire, with additional units and water resources called to help battle the blaze.
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Set To Return Next Month for 2023 Race
As St. Patrick's Day approaches, a legendary Chicago tradition has confirmed its return. The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is happening in March of 2023, giving thousands of runners a chance to flood the city streets. This is the second straight year of the Shamrock Shuffle, following its two-year hiatus...
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Registration Still Open as Race Day Inches Closer
Thousands of runners will descend on the streets of downtown Chicago next month as the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns, but a key deadline approaches this week. Registration continues to be available for runners who wish to take part in the seasonal event, but starting Tuesday, the cost will change.
‘Massive' Fire in Chicago Heights Engulfs Warehouse; Giant Plume of Smoke Visible for Miles
A "massive" fire that engulfed a Chicago Heights furniture warehouse Monday damaged multiple buildings and sent big plumes of heavy, black smoke billowing into the air. According authorities, multiple fire officials responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to an extra alarm fire at the Morgan Li facility at 101 W. Washington St. in Chicago Heights. At 230,000 square feet, the sprawling production warehouse contains furniture, fabrics, dry goods, fixtures and more, the Morgan Li website states.
Car Insurance Prices Jump in Chicago, Study Finds
If you think it’s costing you a lot more to insure your car this year, you’re right. A new study from Bankrate.com found that since 2022, the cost of auto insurance was up more than 14% in Chicago, the fourth-highest increase in the country. On average, city residents pay almost $1,850 dollars a year to insure vehicles. That works out to nearly 2.5% of the average household income.
When Cubs Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for...
Fire at Vacant Building in Chicago Lawn Leaves Man Dead
A man was dead after a fire early Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 36, was in a vacant building sometime Sunday morning in the 6400 block of South Whipple Street when the fire started, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Holy...
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
Super Bowl Draws Epic Air Show of Private Planes to Phoenix
Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers and was even with...
1 Person Dead, at Least 14 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings
One person has died and at least 14 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say. A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
Grammys Record Beyoncé Broke Was Held for Years by Chicago Symphony Orchestra Alum
Beyoncé made history at the Grammys Sunday when she became the most decorated artist in the award show's history, but the person whose record she topped may be familiar to Chicagoans. Beyoncé climbed to the top with her 32nd career win for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance," breaking...
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation
Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
Crow-Armstrong, Mervis Among 32 Invited to Cubs' Spring Training
Prospects Crow-Armstrong, Mervis invited to Cubs’ camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are just over a week away from reporting to spring training in Arizona, and some of the team’s best prospects will be on the field as they prepare for the upcoming season.
2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days
Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
Bulls' Andre Drummond, Nikola Vucevic Form Potent 1-2 Punch in Blowout of Spurs
Drummond, Vucevic form potent 1-2 punch in blowout of Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even Andre Drummond can’t believe it. Eleven seasons in the NBA and his stealth trick of hanging back in the backcourt to steal an outlet pass still hasn’t landed on scouting reports.
1 Killed in Fire at Palatine Condo Building
One person was killed Saturday morning in a fire at a condo building in suburban Palatine, according to local fire officials. Officials said firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at a building at 245 North Smith Street at approximately 6:37 a.m. and observed smoke and flames coming out of the second floor of the building.
Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
Teen Girl Reported Missing From Burnside, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have issued a new missing persons alert for a 13-year-old girl that has not been seen for more than a month. According to authorities, Zuvanta McBride was last seen on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of East 92nd Street. McBridge left a phone message with loved ones...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0