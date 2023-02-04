ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

LISTEN: Magic to 'Throw a Lot of Money' at Raptors PG Fred VanVleet in Free Agency

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet could opt out of his contract this summer, and the Orlando Magic continues to be a favorite to sign him.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic continues to find itself in the conversation of the sweepstakes for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet .

VanVleet's free agency was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast , and how the Magic could be the final destination for the former All-Star point guard.

"You're hearing a lot of murmurs about 'Hey, the Orlando Magic are willing to throw a lot of money his way this summer," MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective Podcast. "And they don't need help in a sign-and-trade. They have cap space."

The Magic doesn't have a player making more than $20 million next season, which does mean there is room to sign a player like VanVleet, but it could create more of a logjam at the point guard position, which already includes Markelle Fultz , Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony.

VanVleet, who turns 29 later this month, is averaging 19.5 points per game for the Raptors this season. Currently sitting outside of the playoff picture, the Raptors could possibly be the biggest seller on the trade market, but there's no guarantee that any of the team's top players will be dealt before Thursday's deadline.

A week from now, there will be more of an understanding about the direction the Raptors are going in, and that could add a little more clarity towards VanVleet's situation before he decides whether or not to opt out of his contract this summer.

