ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhmNf_0kcUDS4a00

Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Sooners.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7) Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. and airing on ESPN News.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 70, Oklahoma 66

Winning on the road is tough in this league, so this is one West Virginia knows they can't afford to give away. If they want to get to that mark of 18 wins, they can do so by winning out at home, which is very possible.

Tre Mitchell has been scuffling of late but he had a damn good outing against the Sooners a couple of weeks ago, finishing with 16 points on 7/8 shooting from the field. This seems like a "get-right" game for him.

WVU wins the last game over OU if they just make their free throws. They've been better at the line the last few games, so I'm siding with the Mountaineers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 74 Oklahoma 72

The Sooners squeaked out the win in the first meeting with the Mountaineers with West Virginia missing multiple opportunities to steal an early road win in conference play.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins cited the Mountaineers lack of consistency throughout the season ahead of the Sooners matchup. The Mountaineers had won three of their last four outings until a disappointing loss to TCU on Tuesday while the Horned Frogs leading scorer was sidelined with an injury.

Oklahoma has not won a Big 12 Conference game since beating WVU and are riding a four-game conference losing streak. However, they pummeled then second-ranked Alabama last Saturday in the midst of the skid.

I think West Virginia comes into this game ready to prove to the home fans they are willing to play with energy and effort, but it won't be easy. WVU battles but pulls off the win 74-72.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia in ESPN’s Top 25

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are 14-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play, but they play in the toughest conference in the college basketball and the computer rankings recognize that. ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold

Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Mountaineer defense stalls as No. 20 OU blasts WVU

No. 20 Oklahoma had no trouble on the offensive end on Saturday as the Sooners blew out the West Virginia women’s basketball team 93-68 in Norman. Five Sooners notched double-digit points as they hit a combined 12 three-pointers. They did it without a massive contribution from two of its deadliest scorers as Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combined for 17 points in the contest.
NORMAN, OK
voiceofmotown.com

Where is Jose Perez?

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Manhattan transfer Jose Perez is not eligible to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, he is allowed to practice with the team and sit with his teammates on the bench. Perez, a 6’5 guard who was chosen as the preseason Player of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KLAW 101

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy