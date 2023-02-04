Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Sooners.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7) Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. and airing on ESPN News.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 70, Oklahoma 66

Winning on the road is tough in this league, so this is one West Virginia knows they can't afford to give away. If they want to get to that mark of 18 wins, they can do so by winning out at home, which is very possible.

Tre Mitchell has been scuffling of late but he had a damn good outing against the Sooners a couple of weeks ago, finishing with 16 points on 7/8 shooting from the field. This seems like a "get-right" game for him.

WVU wins the last game over OU if they just make their free throws. They've been better at the line the last few games, so I'm siding with the Mountaineers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 74 Oklahoma 72

The Sooners squeaked out the win in the first meeting with the Mountaineers with West Virginia missing multiple opportunities to steal an early road win in conference play.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins cited the Mountaineers lack of consistency throughout the season ahead of the Sooners matchup. The Mountaineers had won three of their last four outings until a disappointing loss to TCU on Tuesday while the Horned Frogs leading scorer was sidelined with an injury.

Oklahoma has not won a Big 12 Conference game since beating WVU and are riding a four-game conference losing streak. However, they pummeled then second-ranked Alabama last Saturday in the midst of the skid.

I think West Virginia comes into this game ready to prove to the home fans they are willing to play with energy and effort, but it won't be easy. WVU battles but pulls off the win 74-72.

