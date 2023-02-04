Three-Team Mock Trade Involving Hornets: Plumlee and Rozier Out

Bill Simmons predicts a Hornets move at the deadline

The week before the NBA trade deadline (3pm on Thursday, February 9th) is one of the most fun times for NBA fans. Rumors are flying, mock trades are being thrown around, and fanbases are dreaming of their team going all-in for a title, or going all-out for a prized draft pick (hello, Victor Wembanyama).

Charlotte finds themselves in an interesting position a week out. They sit at 15-39, good for 14th in the East. Their roster is littered with veterans that can help out contending teams and they will be a popular team on ESPN's trade machine the next few days.

The self-proclaimed "trade machine picasso" Bill Simmons threw out a trade idea involving the Hornets on his popular podcast "The Bill Simmons Podcast" today. Here it is with a few thoughts .

Charlotte receives: Cam Reddish, Dario Saric, 1st round pick from Phoenix

Phoenix receives: Terry Rozier, Isaiah Hartenstein

New York receives: Jae Crowder, Mason Plumlee, Torrey Craig

On Charlotte's end, this is an absolute no-brainer.

First off, it clears the log jam that has been building at the center position. Mason Plumlee is a perfectly fine NBA role player. He's solid on the glass, he's a decent play-maker for his size, and his efficiency has skyrocketed early in 2023.

However, he is 32-years-old and he is backed up by two guys who may be the future at the center position for the Hornets. Plumlee's 28.4 minutes per game could be (and should be) going to Mark Williams and Nick Richards. Earlier we detailed Charlotte's current position in the Eastern Conference, and there is no need to continue giving minutes to a past-his-prime center that is taking key developmental minutes from two seven footers that have shown immense promise.

Second off, Cam Reddish is exactly the type of player the Hornets should be taking chances on. Reddish is a 23-year-old 6'7" wing who shoots 30%+ from three with above average defense. There's a chance he continues developing into a solid role player that can pair with LaMelo Ball and whatever player Charlotte drafts with their lottery pick this summer. If not, Reddish a low-risk asset to trade for that can walk this summer.

Thirdly, getting Rozier's monster contract off the books is a positive for Charlotte. Rozier is owed $21 million this season, $22 million in 2023-24, $24 million in 2024-25, and $26 million in 2025-26. Scary Terry is a valuable player right now, but a steep decline for the smaller guard wouldn't be the most surprising thing. Also, Rozier deserves another shot at playoff basketball that he isn't getting in Charlotte. Phoenix could use a play-making guard when Chris Paul isn't on the floor and Rozier would slide nicely into a Suns team with championship aspirations.

Finally, it's never a bad thing to accrue future first round picks. It may be a late one depending on how Phoenix finishes the next few seasons, but getting a future pick from a team with a new owner, a disgruntled star (DeAndre Ayton), and an aging point guard (Chris Paul) is a savvy move in my book.

