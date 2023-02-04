ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Donna Mae B. Albinger

Donna Mae B. Albinger (nee Liegl), 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 19, 1940, to the late Adolph and Beatrice (nee Oeschner) Liegl in LeRoy. Donna graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. On September 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul A. Albinger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. She worked as a beautician for many years as well as assisting her husband with his business for over 30 years. Donna was a lifelong member at Holy Angels Catholic Church. She liked gardening, quilting, traveling with her family, and was a devoted mom and grandma. Donna enjoyed going to their second home in Crivitz and boating on High Falls Flowage. She and her husband were avid motorsport enthusiasts (Harley Davidson, Corvette, and snowmobiling).
Ruth E. Vogel

Ruth E. Vogel of Waukesha died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home at Linden Court at the age of 104. She was born on September 8, 1918, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl and Hermine (Treu) Borgeson. Ruth was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in...
Yvonne F. Beranek

Yvonne F. Beranek of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Eagle, Wisconsin, on January 17, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Frances (nee Agathen) Kramer. Yvonne married her Mukwonago High School sweetheart, Ronald “Ron” Beranek, on...
Walkers Point Makers Market and Bar Hop

Join us in the Walkers Point neighborhood of Milwaukee to shop 55 makers with a drink in hand!. Find vendors at all of the following locations – Indeed Brewing Co – 530 S 2nd St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. Broken Bat Brewing Co – 135 E Pittsburgh Ave. Milwaukee, WI...
Brookfield tri-level home damaged in early Saturday morning fire

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at a single-family, tri-level house at 14735 Woodland Pl., at 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the fire department. The occupants and a dog exited the structure safely before the fire department arrived. According to Matt...
