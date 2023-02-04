Read full article on original website
Donna Mae B. Albinger
Donna Mae B. Albinger (nee Liegl), 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 19, 1940, to the late Adolph and Beatrice (nee Oeschner) Liegl in LeRoy. Donna graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. On September 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul A. Albinger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. She worked as a beautician for many years as well as assisting her husband with his business for over 30 years. Donna was a lifelong member at Holy Angels Catholic Church. She liked gardening, quilting, traveling with her family, and was a devoted mom and grandma. Donna enjoyed going to their second home in Crivitz and boating on High Falls Flowage. She and her husband were avid motorsport enthusiasts (Harley Davidson, Corvette, and snowmobiling).
Ruth E. Vogel
Ruth E. Vogel of Waukesha died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home at Linden Court at the age of 104. She was born on September 8, 1918, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl and Hermine (Treu) Borgeson. Ruth was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in...
Yvonne F. Beranek
Yvonne F. Beranek of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Eagle, Wisconsin, on January 17, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Frances (nee Agathen) Kramer. Yvonne married her Mukwonago High School sweetheart, Ronald “Ron” Beranek, on...
Jenkins begins series of ‘giving back’ donations to government orgs
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins dropped off a “thank you” card to the West Bend Fire Department last week and a donation for the Fire Department’s Free Smoke Alarm program. The charitable stop was the first in a series of giving back and...
Walkers Point Makers Market and Bar Hop
Join us in the Walkers Point neighborhood of Milwaukee to shop 55 makers with a drink in hand!. Find vendors at all of the following locations – Indeed Brewing Co – 530 S 2nd St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. Broken Bat Brewing Co – 135 E Pittsburgh Ave. Milwaukee, WI...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal vehicle crash of year
WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the second traffic fatality in Washington County so far this year after a Milwaukee man was involved in a fatal one-car crash near Hartford Thursday morning. On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 8:19 a.m., the...
Brookfield tri-level home damaged in early Saturday morning fire
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at a single-family, tri-level house at 14735 Woodland Pl., at 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the fire department. The occupants and a dog exited the structure safely before the fire department arrived. According to Matt...
No injuries reported in Town of Oconomowoc house fire Monday afternoon
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched Monday afternoon to a two story single family house fire on Mill Street in the Town of Oconomowoc, according to a press release by the Western Lakes Fire District. The initial call to report the fire was made...
Plea expected for OASD employee accused of hit-and-run in school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month. Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with...
