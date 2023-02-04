Donna Mae B. Albinger (nee Liegl), 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 19, 1940, to the late Adolph and Beatrice (nee Oeschner) Liegl in LeRoy. Donna graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. On September 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul A. Albinger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. She worked as a beautician for many years as well as assisting her husband with his business for over 30 years. Donna was a lifelong member at Holy Angels Catholic Church. She liked gardening, quilting, traveling with her family, and was a devoted mom and grandma. Donna enjoyed going to their second home in Crivitz and boating on High Falls Flowage. She and her husband were avid motorsport enthusiasts (Harley Davidson, Corvette, and snowmobiling).

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO