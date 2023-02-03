Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
Phys.org
Teacher shortages are highly localized, causing shortages and surpluses to coexist
News headlines often give the impression of teacher shortages as national and state level crises, but if policymakers want to ensure classrooms are adequately staffed, they need to examine and address labor market conditions more locally, all the way down to the school level. That's according to a new working paper by Christopher Candelaria, assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development, and his colleagues Danielle Edwards and Matthew Kraft at Brown University and Alvin Christian at the University of Michigan.
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their second matchup against the rival Vanderbilt Commodores.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families
Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
WATE
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code
Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
WATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
wvlt.tv
Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal
Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
wvlt.tv
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
Comments / 0