Read full article on original website
Related
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes
Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according...
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
Colleges where graduates have the most student debt
In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
dallasexpress.com
College Degrees Less Important to Employers
The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
Federal Data: Schools Have Been Adding Teachers Even as They Serve Fewer Students
Just before the winter holidays, the National Center for Education Statistics released new data on school staffing in the 2021-22 academic year. The data are provisional, but they represent the best look yet at how school staffing levels have changed over the course of the pandemic. As I forecast in September, the new data show […]
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP makes last call for applications for Student Travel Scholarships
The deadline for applications for the Student Travel Scholarship to attend IAFP 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is Tuesday, Feb. 14. IAFP will select up to 20 qualified students and award them with a plaque and travel funds to attend the Annual Meeting of the International Association for Food Protection.
US News and World Report
Double Majors in College: What to Know
Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students, but it may bring a greater reward. According to a 2021 paper in the Columbia Economic Review, pursuing a double major almost always predicts greater earnings than pursuing either major alone. A combination of business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), two business majors or two STEM majors will be the most lucrative.
ice365.com
Recruitment in a Living-With-Covid World
The pandemic arguably provided the biggest shake up of the labor market ever seen and whilst a huge amount of jobs were saved through furlough schemes and government grants, this didn’t stop the vast majority of employees and job seekers questioning their status and what they really valued in their professional lives.
digg.com
The Average Internship Pay In Every State And By Industry, Mapped
You should pay your interns a fair and competitive wage if you've got the power to do so. Internships offer prospective workers a foot in the door. They're opportunities geared towards new entrants in the job market but expect the same output of work as experienced workers and often pay less than industry standards.
First on CNN: Biden administration makes it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply for student loan forgiveness
The Biden administration is making it a little easier for borrowers who were misled by their for-profit college to apply for student loan forgiveness. This comes as the president's broader, separate plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt is held up in the courts.
Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors
A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
Next Avenue
The Aging Workforce
What are the implications of this megatrend for governments, organizations and individuals?. Babies born in the United States today are likely to live to be 76, on average, compared with just 47 in 1900. By 2040, life expectancy in the U.S. will climb to 79.8 years, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle. The U.S. today has more 60 year olds than 6 year olds.
Comments / 0