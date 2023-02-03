Read full article on original website
Rare Lincoln Penny with 'Double Die' Detail Sells for $535,000: Your Spare Change Could be Worth a Fortune As Well!
Coins are not just a medium of exchange but also a collector's item. Sometimes, mistakes made during the minting process can drive up the value of coins. One such coin is the Lincoln penny from the 1960s with a double die error. The coin has recently sold for a whopping $535,000 in a GreatCollection auction, which ended on Sunday.
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Issue Resolved: Bank Of America Customers Angered By Large Negative Balance On Their Accounts
Millions of Bank of America customers woke up to one of their worst nightmares. A negative account balance. It is worse if you knew there was money in it before. Thousands took to Twitter to let people know they were not the only ones with the issue. The negative balances ranged between $500 to $3,000 and more.
SSI and SSDI payments: Who is eligible to receive up to $1,000?
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States will soon get their first payment of the year or may have already gotten it. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States may have already received their first payment of the year. 4 Benefits You Can Receive. In...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Check Your Spare Change, You Could Have This Quarter Worth $200
Since I was a young boy, I've had a coin collection. Actually, it was my dad's and I was proud to inherit it. Although I don't have as much interest in collecting nowadays, some folks do. Coin collecting is some serious business. Whether you're a collector or not, we all...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Mysterious donors are paying millions to run commercials for Jesus during the Super Bowl
The “He Gets Us” campaign will run two ads during the big game.
CNET
What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?
Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?
The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment Worth Up To $800
Residents of South Carolina have about two weeks to apply for tax rebate worth up to $800. The original deadline to file your 2021 income tax and be qualified for this payment was October 17, 2022. However, if you missed filing your taxes by then, you are in luck. The deadline has been extended, the new date to file by is now February 15, 2023. (source)
Tax refund update: Is your inflation relief check taxable?
Some governments, such as California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program, have offered stimulus checks. However, experts claim that it is unclear and causes a lot of misunderstanding about whether these are taxable or not. Californians have received MTCR payments, for instance, which vary from $200 to $1,050. What California...
"I Was Buying Things I'd Never Normally Splurge On": People Are Sharing Their Buy Now, Pay Later Regrets
"It’s so easy to get caught up in those payment forms. You see payments of $20 and think you can do that. Next thing you know, you owe $600 to various stores because the payments seem easy at the time."
