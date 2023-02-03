ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging Big Blue

SSI and SSDI payments: Who is eligible to receive up to $1,000?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States will soon get their first payment of the year or may have already gotten it. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States may have already received their first payment of the year. 4 Benefits You Can Receive. In...
CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
IOWA STATE
Lite 98.7

A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?

The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
HAWAII STATE
Aneka Duncan

Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment Worth Up To $800

Residents of South Carolina have about two weeks to apply for tax rebate worth up to $800. The original deadline to file your 2021 income tax and be qualified for this payment was October 17, 2022. However, if you missed filing your taxes by then, you are in luck. The deadline has been extended, the new date to file by is now February 15, 2023. (source)
Blogging Big Blue

Tax refund update: Is your inflation relief check taxable?

Some governments, such as California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program, have offered stimulus checks. However, experts claim that it is unclear and causes a lot of misunderstanding about whether these are taxable or not. Californians have received MTCR payments, for instance, which vary from $200 to $1,050. What California...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy