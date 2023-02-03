For many people, Black History Month was the one month where the history of Black Americans was talked about each day in school. We wrote papers on Martin Luther King Jr., heard the story of Rosa Parks, and got brief overviews of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. And for some odd reason, we spent more than enough time watching Roots. But the one very important thing we're not taught? Why Black History Month is in February.

14 DAYS AGO