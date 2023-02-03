Read full article on original website
Why Is Black History Month in February?
For many people, Black History Month was the one month where the history of Black Americans was talked about each day in school. We wrote papers on Martin Luther King Jr., heard the story of Rosa Parks, and got brief overviews of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. And for some odd reason, we spent more than enough time watching Roots. But the one very important thing we're not taught? Why Black History Month is in February.
Shadd events promote Black History Month activities
In recent years, the Shadd celebration has gained popularity as a way to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the United States and the world. This year, the Shadd celebration is particularly significant, as it falls during Black History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the achievements and struggles of Black people throughout history. The event has grown in popularity and has become a key part of the Black History Month celebration.
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Kamie Crawford Shares Her Thoughts on Black History Month
February is a time to celebrate the joy and resilience of the Black community.
BET
Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans
When describing the brave individuals who serve our country in the Armed Forces, President Joe Biden recently said, “They have served selflessly, sacrificed greatly, and shouldered the burden of freedom quietly, asking no glory for themselves.”. As part of its Black History Month celebration, Paramount Veterans Network (Paramount Global...
Free Black History Month play at Bicentennial Park on 2/4
In honor of Black History Month, the theatrical debut of the play 'Stamp: A Story of Black America and US Postage' will take place on Saturday, February 4th at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre.
Celebrate Black History Month with a Book that Will Leave You Inspired and Informed
Black History Month is a time to praise the success and contributions of African Americans throughout history. It's a time to learn and reflect on the rich heritage that has shaped our nation.
This Black History Month let's shine a spotlight on fatherlessness and saving Black babies
This year during Black History month the two of us want to focus on two problems that rarely get attention from liberals and the media: fatherlessness and abortion.
TODAY.com
It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know
February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
thesource.com
97 Years of Tradition: Black History Month Started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s Negro History Week in 1926
Today marks the start of the 46th year of celebrating Black History Month. This tradition originally began as “Negro History Week.” Dr. Carter G. Woodson felt that African Americans were not being educated enough about their ancestors’ achievements and history, so he started the historical celebration in 1926.
Macy's Honors Black History Month with Special Campaign to Benefit HBCU Students
Macy's, the famous department store, will be honoring Black History Month by launching a special month-long campaign in stores and online to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund).
BBC
US school apologises for 'inexcusably insensitive' Black History Month lunch
A New York school has apologised after serving what it called an "inexcusably insensitive" lunch on the first day of Black History Month. Students at Nyack Middle School were served fried chicken, waffles and watermelon on 1 February. The foods have been used as racist tropes against African Americans. Officials...
The Evolution of Black History: From a Commemorative Week to a Celebratory Month
February is upon us, and it means that Black History Month has begun! You may love or hate it, but one thing remains the same: both the United States and Canada are celebrating Black history this month, with the UK lagging a bit behind as their designated Black history month is October.
