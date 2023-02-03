ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

Why Is Black History Month in February?

For many people, Black History Month was the one month where the history of Black Americans was talked about each day in school. We wrote papers on Martin Luther King Jr., heard the story of Rosa Parks, and got brief overviews of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. And for some odd reason, we spent more than enough time watching Roots. But the one very important thing we're not taught? Why Black History Month is in February.
Superb26

Shadd events promote Black History Month activities

In recent years, the Shadd celebration has gained popularity as a way to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the United States and the world. This year, the Shadd celebration is particularly significant, as it falls during Black History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the achievements and struggles of Black people throughout history. The event has grown in popularity and has become a key part of the Black History Month celebration.
seventeen.com

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
BET

Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans

When describing the brave individuals who serve our country in the Armed Forces, President Joe Biden recently said, “They have served selflessly, sacrificed greatly, and shouldered the burden of freedom quietly, asking no glory for themselves.”. As part of its Black History Month celebration, Paramount Veterans Network (Paramount Global...
TODAY.com

It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know

February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

US school apologises for 'inexcusably insensitive' Black History Month lunch

A New York school has apologised after serving what it called an "inexcusably insensitive" lunch on the first day of Black History Month. Students at Nyack Middle School were served fried chicken, waffles and watermelon on 1 February. The foods have been used as racist tropes against African Americans. Officials...
NYACK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy