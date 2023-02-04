Read full article on original website
Related
Shelter cat who went viral thanks to 'sad and depressed' photo is now helping other cats get adopted
Fishtopher, a short hair domestic tabby cat, originally went viral after a New Jersey animal shelter posted a 'sad' image of him attached to an online adoption advertisement.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Parents Magazine
Cat Vomits After Meeting Newborn—Because Cats
Cats will be cats and don't often offer the same loving response dogs do when meeting their new human baby for the first time. In the Cazier family, Fefe the cat was the first baby, then came human baby Maeve. Dad, Cayden Cazier, was excited and hoping for the purr-fectly cute TikTok moment when he pressed record and introduced his fur and human babies to one another back in November.
One Green Planet
Man Wakes Up From Nap to Find Stray Cat Snuggling With Him
A man was napping when he was startled awake, only to find a stray cat who he didn’t recognize napping with him on the couch. Ken Bragg fell asleep on his couch in the San Francisco Bay Area and found a stray cat snuggled up with him. “I had...
Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car
A dog has gone viral on TikTok for burying a cat who was killed by a car. TikTok user @innerthoughts.99 posted the footage, with the caption: “I just witnessed this today as i was passing the road, i saw a this dog and the cat shes carrying standing next to each other as i was […] The post Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car appeared first on DogTime.
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
petpress.net
9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever
Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
One Green Planet
Cat Creeps Up on New Puppy Cautiously
A video on TikTok went viral recently of a cat creeping up on a sleeping puppy sibling and sniffing him. The cat appears to be cautiously checking out the new pup and seems quite curious about him. The clip, shared by @Lils.m03 shows a puppy sleeping peacefully on the couch...
Tears as 80lb Dog Reacts to Meeting Cat for First Time: 'Worried Eyebrows'
"His entire face is saying 'are you sure?' to everything you say," one user said.
Fluffy Cat's Daily Cuddles with Dad Are Touching People's Hearts
People can't get enough of the sweet bond they share.
Comments / 0