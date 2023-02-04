Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
atozsports.com
One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
3 Cowboys free agents who could follow OC Kellen Moore to Chargers
With Kellen Moore joining the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator, they could look to bring in some of his former players when free agency begins next month. While they’re not in a favorable position with spending money at the moment, Los Angeles will likely make some moves to free up some salary cap space so they can add some.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
What to expect from new Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer
The Cowboys are entering Year 4 of the Mike McCarthy Experience in Dallas, which means it’s essentially put-up or shut-up time for the former Super Bowl winning coach. Gone is Kellen Moore, the inherited offensive coordinator from the previous regime. In comes Brian Schottenheimer, the well-traveled play-designer, handpicked by...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire
The Dallas Cowboys are catching some serious flack for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys couldn’t afford... The post Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire appeared first on Outsider.
Falcons 'Overwhelming' Trade Destination for Ravens' Lamar Jackson?
If the Baltimore Ravens cannot reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, are the Atlanta Falcons still favorites to acquire the star quarterback?
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Click2Houston.com
Mentored by DeMeco Ryans, Brian Cushing says new Texans coach: ‘You want to make him proud.’
HOUSTON – Brian Cushing never wanted to disappoint DeMeco Ryans, his mentor who helped him hone his hard-hitting style when he arrived in the NFL. And Cushing didn’t, becoming an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the second Texans player to win that award three years after Ryans earned that status.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
Comments / 0