Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Hiding in Plain Sight: How two holocaust survivors fooled the Nazis
Holocaust survivors and their immediate family talk about fighting antisemitism, surviving the war, and making sure that the generations of people that follow will never forget.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?
Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?
Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
Jewish doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto secretly documented the effects of Nazi-imposed starvation, and the knowledge is helping researchers today – podcast
A researcher at Tufts University near Boston discovered an old book full of research on starvation written by Jewish doctors imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto.
Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs
When Dominic Perrottet admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, he apologised to Jews and veterans – but not to the other groups who were persecuted by the Nazis, including disabled people. However, disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. They were murdered in a number of Nazi programs specifically targeting them, as well as those that targeted Jews, Sinti, and Roma. In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power, and immediately began their persecution of everyone they thought of as “inferior”. The Nazis frequently described disabled people as...
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten
Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
50 Escapees Killed- A dangerous and daring Allied POW escape that severely embarrassed the Nazis.
The Great Escape was a mass escape attempt from the German prisoner-of-war camp Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany (now Żagań, Poland), during World War II. The plan was to excavate three tunnels, code-named "Tom", "Dick", and "Harry", and escape using them.
