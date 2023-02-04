Arsenal Beaten In EPL For First Time Since September As Sean Dyche Makes Winning Start With Everton

Arsenal lost in the Premier League for only the second time this season when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Everton 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal lost in the Premier League for only the second time this season when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners had won 16 of their first 19 EPL games this season, drawing two and losing only to Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

Meanwhile, Everton had recorded just three victories in 20 matches.

But Everton were under new management and looked like a totally new team.

Everton's first goal under Sean Dyche arrived 60 minutes into the new manager's first game in charge.

James Tarkowski headed home from a Dwight McNeil corner kick to stun the EPL leaders at Goodison Park.

Both Tarkowski and McNeil had previously played under Dyche at Burnley.

James Tarkowski pictured (right) celebrating a goal with Dwight McNeil after scoring against Arsenal in Sean Dyche's first game as Everton manager IMAGO/Images/Peter Byrne

Dyche had inherited an Everton team that had lost 11 of their last 14 games.

But Everton started Saturday's match with much more confidence than one might expect from a team 19th in the Premier League table.

Everton registered eight shots during the first half and were rewarded by loud cheers from their supporters at half-time.

The volume level at Goodison Park went up another notch on the hour-mark when Tarkowski headed in his first goal for the Toffees.

Arsenal dominated the game in terms of possession but Dyche's Everton proved too organized to break down.

Everton's win saw them climb out of the relegation zone, while the result left Arsenal just five points clear of title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal and City have now both played 20 league matches this season.

Highlights: Everton 1-0 Arsenal