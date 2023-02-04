ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Millennials are relying on parents to pay the bills

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsvON_0kcUBVVV00

Much like the Beatles, millennials get by with a little help from their friends. That is, if they’re friends with their parents.

Thirty-five percent of millennials say their parents pay at least one of their monthly bills, according to a survey OnePoll conducted for Chartway Credit Union of 2,000 Americans between December and January. Housing is one of the larger expenses handed off: Almost one-quarter of millennials said their parents cover their rent.

No surprise there. Rent reached a record high in major cities, which typically attract young professionals, over the summer. While rents have slowly started to decline, they’re still more expensive than they were a year ago. The number of people renting apartments has reached the highest level in half a centuryeven millionaire millennials are renting (although some just prefer to direct their cash elsewhere).

Millennials also reported that their parents cover the costs for groceries, utility bills, auto insurance, car payments, and streaming services. Perhaps some of these parents are holding onto the financial reigns too long—but the situation is also indicative of the short end of the economic stick millennials have long been dealing with.

They graduated into the Great Recession and its aftermath only to be hit by a pandemic when they were finally gaining financial ground and accelerating their careers—all while saddled with massive student debt. An increasing cost of living has already prompted millennials to delay life milestones like starting a family or buying a home, and facing 40-year high inflation for the first time in their lives hasn’t helped.

For their mostly baby boomer parents, homeownership and wealth building was a different story. The American Dream was a more affordable deal for the older generation, who built greater fortunes and achieved financial independence at an earlier age than their children. Research finds the average wealth gap between those 60 and older and 40 and younger has almost doubled since the 1960s and 1970s. While boomers have had more time to accumulate wealth, the wealth of those ages 20 to 39 has declined.

“It’s almost like we don’t want millennials to get a piece of the American Dream,” André Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told Fortune.

Receiving parental financial assistance—or even living at home, as many millennials still do, can help the generation save and get their finances in order.

Many of the millennials polled seem to want to take on their own bills, or at least 72% plan to within the next two years. Thirty-one percent say that staying on some of their parents’ monthly plans helps them try to save. But 30% admit they’ll take all the financial assistance they can get until their parents cut them off.

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey has said that “Momma” can’t protect young adults living at home— but she might just have a bit more money in her purse to help her children who are struggling to afford even renting a home.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 139

ordinary citizen
2d ago

Kids need to think a lot harder about degrees before they commit to huge student loans. We live in a high tech world which includes medicine and engineering. Getting a liberal arts degree isn’t in demand. With a global market, graduates from all over the world are competing for high-paying jobs, with technical degrees and are coming from schools who are better preparing their students for success. We spend too much time in our colleges worrying about social justice and equities instead of teaching to compete. If someone is going into teaching, don’t take out a $100,000 loan, when the average teacher makes $50,000, not cost effective. Getting a degree in Gender Studies won’t land a high paying job or even getting a job. Same with Theater and Fine Arts. Save those interests for hobbies. Keep in mind also, colleges and universities are businesses who survive on making a profit, not necessarily interested in what happens to graduating students.

Reply(1)
53
Lola Neff
2d ago

Not everyone has to go to college. There are great trade schools. Nothing wrong with learning a trade. Some college degrees are worthless.

Reply(3)
32
East Texas Proud
2d ago

Well, I'm a 55 year old woman and am having to "start over". Right now, I am camping with my very smart, software engineer, millennial son. The table has turned and HE has been my port in the storm. I will be buying a place soon, but I sure am grateful for his help at this time. ❤️

Reply(9)
27
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Vice

Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly

There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

I’m 70, retired and my husband and I have Social Security, two 401(k)s and an annuity so we ‘live comfortably.’ So do I even need my financial adviser anymore?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Fortune

271K+
Followers
12K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy