Only 1 Luxury Car Brand Is More Reliable Than BMW, Says Consumer Reports
According to Consumer Reports, Lexus, Toyota’s luxury division, is better than all other luxury car brands for reliability, including BMW. The post Only 1 Luxury Car Brand Is More Reliable Than BMW, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Design Potentially Revealed
As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will likely mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, it’s styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is also set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. Now, the exterior design of the next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been potentially revealed after Ford Authority spotted a pair of prototypes testing in recent months.
3 Ways the 2016 Toyota Camry Is a Better Used Sedan Than the 2016 Kia Optima
These used midsize sedans are well-equipped, but the 2016 Toyota Camry has a few advantages over the 2016 Kia Optima. The post 3 Ways the 2016 Toyota Camry Is a Better Used Sedan Than the 2016 Kia Optima appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Used Cars: Most Reliable 5-Year-Old Midsized SUVs
SUVs are wildly popular because they offer what many people crave, including a high seating position that gives a commanding view of the road, the availability of all-wheel drive for winter traction, and plentiful cabin and cargo space. But a new midsized SUV can be an expensive proposition, which is why buying a dependable used one can be a great way to save money.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Vehicle Exists - Get a New Model 3 For as Little As $30,630
You can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD, with incentives, in Oregon, for as little as $30,630. The state is also giving a $7,500 tax credit. We recently wrote about how the IRA tax credit was adjusted so that the Tesla Model Y SUV in all its forms now qualifies as an SUV with an $80,000 MSRP limit. This is good news for Tesla.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds
Car buyers find it difficult to make the best choice from the many SUVs on the market. Here are the best 2023 SUVs for car buyers to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Dreaming of a reasonably priced pickup truck with a V8 engine? Here are your most budget-friendly options. The post Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long?
Why do Toyota cars last so long? Toyota builds dependable cars, trucks, and SUVs and has rigorous testing practices to ensure longevity. The post Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Jeep Models You Should Consider
Jeep is known for it's off-road capabilities. If you're looking for a great Jeep here are the 5 Best Jeep models you may want to consider. The post 5 Best Jeep Models You Should Consider appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Luxury Hybrid Third-Row SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best luxury hybrid third-row SUV can be difficult. According to MotorTrend these are the top 3 options. The post 3 of the Best Luxury Hybrid Third-Row SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kelley Blue Book Ranks 1 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Over the Hyundai Palisade
Kelley Blue Book claims that this plug-in hybrid SUV is better than the popular Hyundai Palisade. Find out why here. The post Kelley Blue Book Ranks 1 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Over the Hyundai Palisade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022
For affordable SUV shoppers, here are the five best SUV models you can get with a price tag under $30,000. The post 5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the most common Ford Maverick problems relate to the brakes and other issues with the engine. The post 3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at an Airport?
Here's a look at how long drivers can expect to wait when recharging their electric car at an airport charging station. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at an Airport? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid
Are you looking for something luxurious and fuel-efficient? Check out the Lexus model that sips the most fuel between fill ups. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
3 of the Best Used SUVs for $20,000 in 2023
The used car market finally seems to be settling down. Find out what SUVs you can find for less than $20,000 in 2023. The post 3 of the Best Used SUVs for $20,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jim Cramer Makes a Surprising Admission About Tesla
The outspoken CNBC host and contributor makes his case when asked which automaker stock he'd rather own.
The 2023 Honda CR-V Bumped From ‘Class Leader’ by Cheaper Rival SUV
The Mazda CX-50 pushed the 2023 Honda CR-V out of the top spot on Edmunds. The post The 2023 Honda CR-V Bumped From ‘Class Leader’ by Cheaper Rival SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Just Got More Expensive
The Ford Maverick gained some of its popularity by being cheap. Now, the 2023 Maverick got another price hike. The post The 2023 Ford Maverick Just Got More Expensive appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
