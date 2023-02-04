As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will likely mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, it’s styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is also set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. Now, the exterior design of the next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been potentially revealed after Ford Authority spotted a pair of prototypes testing in recent months.

10 DAYS AGO