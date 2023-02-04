ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Buying a Car Out of State: Everything You Need To Know

If you're thinking about buying a car in another state, it’s important to understand what the process involves. In some ways, purchasing a car out of state is different than buying a car in your home state. While you might be able to save money or find a specific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance

Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
12tomatoes.com

Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key

Our key ring tends to be pretty heavy and we presume most of our readers are in the same boat in this regard. You need to have your vehicle keys, house keys, and any other keys that you need all on the same fob. After all, the last thing that...
CBS News

State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Family Handyman

How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?

My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

168K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy