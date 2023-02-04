Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Buying a Car Out of State: Everything You Need To Know
If you're thinking about buying a car in another state, it’s important to understand what the process involves. In some ways, purchasing a car out of state is different than buying a car in your home state. While you might be able to save money or find a specific...
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
The 5 Most Reliable Used SUVs Cost Under $10,000 According to U.S. News
Here's a look at the five most reliable used SUV model options, courtesy of data and recommendations from U.S. News. The post The 5 Most Reliable Used SUVs Cost Under $10,000 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
If You Drive These Cars, You May Be Uninsurable for Reasons Out of Your Control
Owners of older Hyundai and Kia car models might be having buyer's remorse these days due to issues getting the vehicles insured. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023Car Repossessions: 5...
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
The 2023 Ford Maverick beat the 2023 Honda Ridgeline on Consumer Reports. The post Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
12tomatoes.com
Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key
Our key ring tends to be pretty heavy and we presume most of our readers are in the same boat in this regard. You need to have your vehicle keys, house keys, and any other keys that you need all on the same fob. After all, the last thing that...
State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Should you warm your car up in the winter before driving? I spoke with more than 30 mechanics and couldn't get a straight answer.
I called half a dozen mechanics across half a dozen states and got recommendations that ranged from 0 seconds to 10 minutes.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
