Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 23-29

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
  • On Jan. 23, Henry Lucas, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
  • On Jan. 23, Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
  • On Jan. 24, Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 600 block of Nickerson for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 24, Austin Snowden, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Vista Cerro Dr for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 25, Andrew Perales, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 25, Ashley Cook, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On Jan. 25, Stephen Chargin, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 25, Michael Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 26, Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3600 block of Park St for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
  • On Jan. 26, Sergio Maldonado, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
  • On Jan. 26, Kelli Jespersen, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr and Dorothy Ct for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 26, Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 27, Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 1st St and Niblick Rd for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 27, Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 27, Emiliano Altamirafrancisco, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St and 2nd St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 27, Scott Kozlowski, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 27, Noe Garciasalazar, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Pine for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 27, Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for public intoxication.
  • On Jan. 27, Gabriel Santosmartinez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 22nd St and Vine St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 27, Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on the corner of 12th and Spring St.
  • On Jan. 28, Ismael Galvezsantiago, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 28, Pedro Soloriodiaz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St and 28th.
  • On Jan. 28, Mohamoud Elsayed, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 100 block of Spring St for domestic battery.
  • On Jan. 28, Rafael Alvareznunez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Charloais and Ladera Ln for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 28, Andrew Mulkern, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 12th and Park St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 28, John Jantz, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of 12th St and Pine St for driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • On Jan. 29, Bryce Thompson, of Lompoc, was arrested on Highway 46 for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 29, Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On Jan. 29, Demetrio Basiliomejia, of Santa Maria, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On Jan. 29, Salvador Baciliogonzalez, of Santa Maria, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 29, Gilberto Basiliogonzalez, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

