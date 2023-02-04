OBITUARY: David Hearst Bishop Jr.

David Hearst Bishop, Jr., age 71 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.

He was born in Chicago, IL on February 5, 1951 to the late David and Mariam Bishop, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Geri Bishop; his daughters, Amie (Mike) Wilkerson, and Miriam (Eric) Hall; son, David (Amanda) Bishop III; grandchildren, Abigail Wilkerson, Kylie Hall, Kaitlyn Hall, Mason Hall, Charlotte Hall, Addison Bishop, Christopher Smith, and Shelby Smith.

David was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a member of Good Naz Church in Goodlettsville. He loved his Harley, and car racing.

Visitation was at Crestview Funeral Home in Gallatin on Thursday, February 2 from 4-8 pm, and Friday, February 3 from 12 Noon until time of service at 2 pm. Entombment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens Mausoleum with military honors. https://www.crestviewfh.com

