Skies are chilly and clear for weekend parades

We’re waking up Saturday to cold temperatures and a light frost on the Northshore.

But Saturday afternoon looks to be comfortable with highs in the 60s.

We’re waiting on an upper disturbance to increase cloudy conditions late Saturday and into early Sunday.

However, Sunday afternoon should be pleasant and partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, high pressure from the Gulf will push temperatures in to the 70s next week.

Meanwhile, a cold front will approach late next week with a chance for rain on Wednesday or Thursday.

SATURDAY:

Light freeze north, patchy frost possible south. Chilly morning. Cool afternoon. Sunny. Low: S 40, N 32. High: 60.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: S 49, N 40. High: 67.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Nice. Low: S 50, N 43. High: 68.

TUESDAY:

Sun to partly cloudy. Warmer, bit more humid. 20% chance for a shower. Low: S 57, N 53. High: 74.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm, breezy. 40% chance for showers or a few thunderstorms. Low: S 63, N 60. High: 72.

THURSDAY:

Warm and humid. Breezy. 40% chance for scattered showers and some storms. Low: S 63, N 60. High: 71.

FRIDAY:

Mild and breezy. 20% chance for a shower. Low: S 50, N 46.

High: 68.