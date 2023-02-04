JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Jersey City that sent a 48-year-old woman to the hospital with a serious injury. According to police, on Friday, the woman was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman with an injury to a lower extremity, but the vehicle that struck her was nowhere to be found. Police said the vehicle fled the scene after the incident The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. The post Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run appeared first on Shore News Network.

