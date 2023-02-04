The Mansfield Lady Tigers rarely take a drive down redemption road. With a 7-1 conference record and a 19-3 overall record one would think that they’d be overjoyed with their season up to this point. Most teams would and rightfully so. But the Lady Tigers don’t see it that way at all. They only see their three total losses. Now Mansfield is on a path to prove to themselves and their opponents that they are not defined by those losses. The Lady Tigers put the bus in overdrive and took redemption road to Mountainburg on Friday, February 3rd to take on a dangerous Lady Dragons team.

