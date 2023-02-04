Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
41st Annual State of the City Address to be held February 28
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will deliver the 41st Annual State of the City Address on Tuesday, February 28. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the address takes place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 11:30 a.m. This will be Tray Payne’s...
fox34.com
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Deployment headed to Guadalupe neighborhood, City of Lubbock said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock was set to hold a field exercise in the Guadalupe neighborhood on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m, according to a press release. The City said the exercise area will be, “bordered by...
everythinglubbock.com
Cardiac diversion at UMC, air handlers down
LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced on Monday in a press release it was on a “cardiac diversion” due its air handlers being down. See UMC’s full press release below for more details:. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time,...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 5th grade students make a difference for foster children
LUBBOCK, Texas– Students at Preston Smith Elementary donated nearly 250 teddy bears to children in foster care. The fifth grade students partnered with St. Francis Ministries in Lubbock to complete the project. Erin Baxter, Director of Community Engagement at St. Francis said “This is a great opportunity for the...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?
So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
everythinglubbock.com
LCU recognized for one of the most affordable creative writing programs in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) recently announced its creative writing program was recognized as one the most affordable in Texas. According to a press release from LCU, the university was among three other private schools earning the designation from the Creative Writing Edu website. “It is an...
everythinglubbock.com
El Molino Tortillas, 3 generations
LUBBOCK, Texas—El Molino Tortillas has been making fresh homemade goodness for three generations. They offer several salsas depending on your level of hotness, queso, chips and more. Stop by their retail location at 5404 4th Street this Friday and Saturday to enjoy free margaritas and appetizers while you shop for your Super Bowl foods. You can also grab their goods at the Wolfforth Farmers Market. Find them on Facebook: El Molino Tortillas.
everythinglubbock.com
Dr. Binks gives us an overview of the NMHI
LUBBOCK, Texas— Today Dr. Binks gave us an overview of the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Feb. 5-11
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 29th through the February 4th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more...
everythinglubbock.com
Beauty and the Beast can make Valentines special
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s one of the best love stories of all time, Beauty and the Beast. And they want to be part of your Valentines. They can make special appearances with gifts. Plus, they will be at the Ties & Tiaras Father & Daughter Dance on February 10. Reach out to Bama and Angelica for more information: Teambama806.com, Teambama806@gmail.com, 806-412-9409.
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
Lubbock, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
everythinglubbock.com
Llano Logistics Inc. hosting job fair on Monday, February 6
LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Logistics Inc., the distribution arm of The United Family, will host a job fair on Monday, February 6, in Lubbock. According to a press release from The United Family, the job fair is for several different kinds of positions. The job fair takes place from...
everythinglubbock.com
VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced
LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Chapman family of Lubbock made the big screen as contestants on popular game show, Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.
