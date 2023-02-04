Read full article on original website
An 82-year-old woman was found alive at a New York funeral home after she was pronounced dead hours earlier, police say
An 82-year-old woman who'd been pronounced dead at nursing home on Long Island, New York, was found to be alive nearly three hours later at a funeral home, authorities said, spurring investigations by police and health officials. The woman was pronounced dead Saturday at the Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Discover 4 Roses That Are Perfect For Indiana
Situated in the midwestern United States, Indiana is an agricultural and gardening juggernaut. The entire state lies within only two USDA plant hardiness zones, Zones 5-6. These temperate zones are ideal for growing a vast array of plants. Indiana ranks 38th among U.S. states in terms of land area, but it is among the top ten states for agricultural production. Part of the United States’ corn belt region, the soil in Indiana is rich with nitrogen and organic materials. It is so lush that 80% of the state is either forest or farmland.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
Xavier Breland - a person of interest in his wife Ciera Breland's disappearance - is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia on unrelated charges.
Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65
There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
Can I be sued if snow from my car hits another car in Indiana?
In Indiana, drivers might wonder whether they can be sued if snow flying from their cars creates more hazardous driving conditions for others on the road.
Report: Kentucky Gets Failing Grade for Medical Cannabis Program
“I believe that they think that they’re still helping people. But they don’t understand the needs of patients."
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
This Charlestown State Park Trail In Indiana Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State
Imagine a trail in Indiana that works your body’s muscles and brain’s muscles simultaneously. Wouldn’t you want to take the challenge of traversing the 2.1-mile rugged trail? If you’re up for the challenge, Charlestown State Park has one of the most incredible trails for you to explore and an amazing story behind it, too. Noted that it’s part trail and part interactive museum, you can’t go wrong spending the afternoon exploring the area.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005155/en/ Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
Energy bills soar across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
