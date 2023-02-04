OBITUARY: Jimmie Wayne Williamson Sr.

Jimmie Wayne Williamson Sr., age 74, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Williamson; parents, Claude and Gladys Williamson; siblings, Dean Cobb, Ruby Scott, Bobbie Williamson, and Carol Green.

He is survived by his children, Jenny (Jeff) Young, Jimmie (Sheridyn) Williamson, Jr., Chad (Cheryl) Carter, and Zach (Casey) Carter; siblings, Randy Williamson, Charles Williamson, and Mary Coke; grandchildren, JD (Dezarie), Jessica, Jordan, Maicey, Sophie, and Easton; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey III, Preston, and Malachi.

Visitation will be at Dalewood Baptist Church, 1586 McGavock Pk, in Nashville, on Friday, February 3, from 4-8 pm, there will be a Masonic service at 7 pm. Visitation again at the church on Saturday, February 4, from 10-12 pm, with the service at 12 pm. Pastor Mike Dawson and Brother Mark Jackson officiating. A graveside service will be on Monday, February 6, at 10 am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to Dalewood Baptist Church.

