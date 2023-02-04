Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Jewish Community Takes to Isla Vista’s Streets in Wake of Anti-Semitic Incidents
Isla Vista’s streets were packed with more than 150 members and supporters of the Jewish community taking part in a Walk to Remember on Sunday, a direct response to the recent anti-Semitic incidents in Isla Vista and in remembrance of the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Art of Playing with Technology: Lynda Weinman at Santa Barbara’s Sullivan Goss Gallery
It’s always fascinating to see how creative people evolve and continue to create in different ways throughout their lives. Lynda Weinman was an early pioneer in computer and web graphics who went on to cofound (with her husband, Bruce Heavin) Lynda.com, one of the first online educational enterprises to teach digital tools and skills. They sold the company to LinkedIn in 2015, and Weinman began to pursue an interest in ceramics. She discovered 3D clay printing in 2020, and today she is one of its foremost pioneers, working fluently with geometric and parametric forms. Her 3D-printed ceramic and plastic sculptures are currently on view at Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Education Foundation and KTYD Hold Keep the Beat Instrument Drive
Throughout the month of February, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and local radio station 99.9 KTYD are teaming up to collect musical instruments and financial donations to help support music education programs in the district with the Keep the Beat instrument drive. In 2003, the foundation began raising funds and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Brings First Event to Santa Barbara
A sneak peek at the new Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza provides a glimpse into yet another new way that this inspiring young woman is determined to be a positive force in our community. Creating a physical headquarters to offer an inclusive space for children with disabilities to express themselves through art, music, and dance has been a long time goal for the now 24-year-old musician, artist, activist, and entrepreneur.
kclu.org
Wildfires and debris flows: Santa Barbara County researchers unravel factors in the one-two punch
It was a terrifying experience, as rocks and debris surged down a Montecito street. Marco Ferrell fled back into his family’s home with his mother, followed a waist-high torrent of mud and rock. Ferrell and his family survived, but 23 others died in the January 9, 2018 debris. The...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA
Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
Santa Barbara Independent
Missing Lompoc Teen Found Dead in Santa Ynez River
The body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday has been identified as 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona from Lompoc, who went missing a little more than a week ago, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. The teenager was reported missing to Lompoc Police on...
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
vidanewspaper.com
Hasan Elected to Ventura LAFCo
Mohammed A. Hasan, a prominent community and business leader in Ventura County has been elected to the Ventura County Local Agency Formation Commission. The special districts in Ventura County elected him to be an alternate Commissioner. The Ventura County LAFCo decides primarily boundary issues of the county, cities, and most...
Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches
Hendry's Beach has taken on a different look since the hard winter storm surge. Sands will likely return in time for summer. The post Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now
Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students
A real-life Broadway and television star took to the stage Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Performing Arts Center to inspire a group of local drama students. The post NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Train services between San Luis Obispo and Goleta resume after repair work
Amtrak resumed their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and Goleta after two weeks of repair work.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
kvta.com
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
