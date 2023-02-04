ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

The Art of Playing with Technology: Lynda Weinman at Santa Barbara’s Sullivan Goss Gallery

It’s always fascinating to see how creative people evolve and continue to create in different ways throughout their lives. Lynda Weinman was an early pioneer in computer and web graphics who went on to cofound (with her husband, Bruce Heavin) Lynda.com, one of the first online educational enterprises to teach digital tools and skills. They sold the company to LinkedIn in 2015, and Weinman began to pursue an interest in ceramics. She discovered 3D clay printing in 2020, and today she is one of its foremost pioneers, working fluently with geometric and parametric forms. Her 3D-printed ceramic and plastic sculptures are currently on view at Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grace Fisher’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Brings First Event to Santa Barbara

A sneak peek at the new Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza provides a glimpse into yet another new way that this inspiring young woman is determined to be a positive force in our community. Creating a physical headquarters to offer an inclusive space for children with disabilities to express themselves through art, music, and dance has been a long time goal for the now 24-year-old musician, artist, activist, and entrepreneur.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA

Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Missing Lompoc Teen Found Dead in Santa Ynez River

The body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday has been identified as 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona from Lompoc, who went missing a little more than a week ago, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. The teenager was reported missing to Lompoc Police on...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Hasan Elected to Ventura LAFCo

Mohammed A. Hasan, a prominent community and business leader in Ventura County has been elected to the Ventura County Local Agency Formation Commission. The special districts in Ventura County elected him to be an alternate Commissioner. The Ventura County LAFCo decides primarily boundary issues of the county, cities, and most...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment

In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy