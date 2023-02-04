ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Former Vice President Mike Pence cancels Monday’s visit to Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v3fH_0kcU9RRC00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his planned visit to Myrtle Beach on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

Pence had been scheduled to meet with local businesses and leaders at 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Great America Committee, of which Pence is chairman. He also had been scheduled to meet with members of the Horry County Republican Party.

The spokesperson said Pence had to cancel because his daughter went into labor.

Pence had been scheduled to visit with law enforcement officials in Charleston before coming to Myrtle beach.

