Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
wtxl.com
Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/04/23)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a chilly Saturday night with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, with a stray shower possible (though, the majority of the area will trend mostly dry!) High temperatures Sunday will climb to around 70°. There can be some breaks of sunshine throughout Sunday, and skies should clear by Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will be here Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures early this week will be in the mid 40's, then by midweek they'll be in the mid to upper 50's. Overall, we'll have a warm work week with cool mornings!
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
fsunews.com
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
WCTV
Cold weather shelter to open in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need tonight, February 3rd. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness. Safety measures will include face...
WCTV
Havana insurance rates increase with lack of state-certified firefighters
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials said many homeowners in Havana are seeing hikes in their home insurance because there aren’t enough state-certified firefighters responding to calls. The rates affect homeowners who live within a five-mile driving distance to the fire station, according to officials. Havana Volunteer Fire Department Chief...
WCTV
FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FBI was working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following an “IT security event” that occurred last Thursday night. “While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation,” the FBI Jacksonville field office said in an email statement to Eyewitness News Monday afternoon.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WCSO investigating two homicides that occurred in Crawfordville neighborhood
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating two homicides that occurred on Saturday in a Crawfordville neighborhood.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Purple rain
Florida’s Old Capitol will be bathed in purple next week. Look for some purple rain to bathe Florida’s Old Capitol this coming week. The historic building will be showered with purple light on Tuesday evening to recognize the fight against Alzehimer’s disease in Florida. The old Capitol...
WCTV
Florida democrats look to decriminalize Fentanyl test strips
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Flu surges in local emergency rooms. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST. Flu surges in...
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
TPD investigating shooting on Volusia Street
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds to his foot.
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
infosecurity-magazine.com
Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected
A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Comments / 0