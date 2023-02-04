Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Possible storyline direction for the unified WWE tag team titles heading into Elimination Chamber
As seen during the February 3rd 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Braun Strowman and Ricochet won a tournament to become #1 contenders for the tag tram titles. Strowman and Ricochet are scheduled to challenge The Usos on next week’s Smackdown but Jey has disappeared in the current Bloodline storyline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
wrestletalk.com
Adam Cole Reveals Main Goals Ahead Of AEW In-Ring Return
AEW star Adam Cole has revealed the main goals he’s currently focusing on ahead of his return to the ring. The popular star made his AEW TV return on the January 11 edition of Dynamite to announce that he’s preparing for his in-ring comeback. Speaking on Wrestling Observer...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Targeting Indie Promotions To Work With That Are Close To AEW
In July 2022, WWE underwent a significant overhaul following Vince McMahon’s first departure from the company. Triple H assumed the role of head booker and quickly implemented major changes to enhance the overall product. Shawn Michaels also received a new position under Triple H’s leadership. That change in power caused a lot of changes, and they are still going. WWE is also trying to work with other indie companies, and it seems they are targeting promotions close to AEW.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Believes Roman Reigns Could Be Poised For Babyface Turn
The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.
There’s still hope for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update
A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
nodq.com
Jake Hager says WWE wanted to end his gimmick because it was “getting too popular”
During an appearance on Dutch Mantell’s podcast, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) talked about his tag team with Cesaro in WWE…. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he was on fire. He was super hot. But also, ‘We the People’ were really coming together. I think they put us together in the summer of 2013. This was the day after Mania in New Orleans in 2014. I would say this was my biggest regret, is that at this moment, we were all ringside. We were there with Triple H. He was explaining to us what was happening. I didn’t say anything and I wish I would have. I knew that once you change one dynamic of the group that it was all going to change. But it’s what they wanted.”
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
nodq.com
Update on Dijak after suffering a finger injury during WWE NXT Vengeance Day
As seen during the 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE, Dijak suffered what appeared to be a broken finger. However, Shawn Michaels noted the following during the post-show media call…. “Yeah, everybody is good. I announced it at gorilla, it got to be a miracle. It’s not broken. We got...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Returning To NXT This Tuesday
WWE announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT as Bayley will be returning to the brand. The Raw star is slated to host a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Toxic Attraction came up short when challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in...
tjrwrestling.net
Adam Cole Gives Update On AEW Star’s Injury Issues
Adam Cole has battled his own serious injury issues in recent months and now he has given an update on another AEW star fighting their own battle. Cole’s Undisputed Elite partner Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action since June 2022 and underwent neck surgery in September of that year. O’Reilly recently discussed his recovery and revealed he was dealing with some post-surgical issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers & Backstage Notes
Fightful has released the list of the producers for last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, including several backstage notes from the event. * Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, and Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Royal Rumble match. * Abyss produced the Bray Wyatt vs....
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now official for WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Reigns and Zayn face off in Montreal on Saturday, February 18. The match was made official after Zayn ambushed Reigns on SmackDown last night. In the...
nodq.com
The reason why Rikishi wasn’t able to appear on WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special
During an appearance on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Samu of The Headshrinkers commented on the scheduled Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony being dropped from WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special. Samu explained why him, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) didn’t appear on the show…. “It...
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Reacts To Cody Rhodes Winning Royal Rumble
Matt Hardy has given his thoughts on Cody Rhodes winning WWE’s Royal Rumble while noting that he was very happy for his friend. Cody Rhodes picked up the biggest win of his wrestling career so far at the Royal Rumble last Saturday when he won the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
nodq.com
Full match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton from WWE Breaking Point 2009
From WWE: Randy Orton and John Cena do battle in an intense “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Breaking Point: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3ZTjVE7 in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
nodq.com
Results of Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023
Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT women’s title took place during the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * Toxic Attraction came to the ring together. Perez tried to fight them both but was quickly overwhelmed. However, Jayne accidentally hit Dolin which gave Perez the opportunity to build up momentum.
