Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Driver injured in beltway rollover

NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officers rescue man who fell through ice

SYRACUSE – Syracuse Fire and Rescue is crediting law enforcement officers from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol for helping save a man after he broke through the ice on a farm pond. The call was dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday. Syracuse Fire Chief...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area

BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
BRUNING, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer

BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RTC staff member gets assaulted by inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the RTC assaulted a staff member resulting in serious injury, Saturday. NDCS said the assault happened in the afternoon when the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury and Jansen Fire Departments Battle Thursday Night Fire

FAIRBURY - Fire Crews from Fairbury and Jansen responded to a structure fire Thursday night in rural Jefferson County. According to Fairbury Rural Fire Assistant Chief Judd Stewart, the initial call went out Thursday night shortly after 8 of a fully involved garage fire two and a half miles south of Jansen. Because they have an automatic aid agreement in place, Jansen fire was immediately requested for mutual aid as well.
FAIRBURY, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace. According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets. LFR said crews found smoke...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE

