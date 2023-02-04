Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Driver injured in beltway rollover
NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
News Channel Nebraska
Officers rescue man who fell through ice
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Fire and Rescue is crediting law enforcement officers from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol for helping save a man after he broke through the ice on a farm pond. The call was dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday. Syracuse Fire Chief...
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area
BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
News Channel Nebraska
RTC staff member gets assaulted by inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the RTC assaulted a staff member resulting in serious injury, Saturday. NDCS said the assault happened in the afternoon when the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury and Jansen Fire Departments Battle Thursday Night Fire
FAIRBURY - Fire Crews from Fairbury and Jansen responded to a structure fire Thursday night in rural Jefferson County. According to Fairbury Rural Fire Assistant Chief Judd Stewart, the initial call went out Thursday night shortly after 8 of a fully involved garage fire two and a half miles south of Jansen. Because they have an automatic aid agreement in place, Jansen fire was immediately requested for mutual aid as well.
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
More than 100,000 gallons of water used to battle $700,000 house fire near Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Fire & Rescue says it took about 104,000 gallons of water to battle Sunday’s $700,000 house fire. Officials also say crews were on scene for nearly eight hours as the temperature hovered in the single digits. Here are some other numbers showing how...
klkntv.com
Man killed in shootout with officers at Omaha storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed Monday night during a shootout with officers at an Omaha storage facility, police say. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Dino’s Storage near 55th and Center Streets after a caller reported a man breaking into a storage unit on the first floor.
1011now.com
LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace. According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets. LFR said crews found smoke...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
News Channel Nebraska
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
