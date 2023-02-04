Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
Mississippi Aquarium to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras beads
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host a Mardi Gras bead recycling drive to prevent litter and to protect marine life. “Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign. It is loaded with chemicals like bromine and chlorine, as well as heavy metals like lead. When Mardi Gras beads end up […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
WLOX
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign.
WLOX
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign.
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
WLOX
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
WLOX
HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
WLOX
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
WLOX
Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers.
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers.
WLOX
“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
WDAM-TV
AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
WLOX
NOISE WARNING: Gulfport Seabee base holds training exercises Feb. 6-17th
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you hear sirens or gunfire, or see an increase in traffic near the Gulfport Seabee base this week, it’s not an emergency. It’s just a training exercise. Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 is the Navy’s annual anti-terrorism, force protection (ATFP) exercise. It’s not...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
Cheeky Monkey Cake Company Owner Jennifer Noble shows off some of their king cakes and other Carnival treats. Meet the Author: Lise Pearlman with "American Justice On Trial: People v. Newton"
WLOX
Miss. PERS asks local governments to increase contributions; Jackson County leaders react
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is asking local governments to make a staggering increase in its contributions. In an email sent to municipalities, PERS is requesting an increase of 17.4% to 22.4%. That increase will cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand to...
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
It's Carnival Season, Lunar New Year, and the perfect time to get out for a run on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast. New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023.
