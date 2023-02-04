BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.

BILOXI, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO