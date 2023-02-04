ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras beads

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host a Mardi Gras bead recycling drive to prevent litter and to protect marine life. “Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign. It is loaded with chemicals like bromine and chlorine, as well as heavy metals like lead. When Mardi Gras beads end up […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend

Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula

LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WLOX

HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor's house
GAUTIER, MS

