Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
NHL
Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Avalanche (27-18-3) begin a 3-game road trip Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-16-9) at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Penguins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Avalanche...
Keeping Up With the NHL's Atlantic Division: Top Four
Adam Proteau concludes his mid-season projections for all 32 NHL teams with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Juuse Saros Shines at NHL All-Star Weekend
Plus: Preds Hockey Set to Return Tuesday and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. As the Nashville Predators enjoyed a well-deserved break last week, goaltender Juuse Saros headed to Sunrise, Fla., to represent the Preds at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The highlight of the weekend's festivities...
NHL
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
novacapsfans.com
2023 NHL All-Star Game Highlights: Capitals’ Ovechkin, Pittsburgh’s Crosby Combine For Three Goals In Metropolitan Division’s Semifinal Loss
While the Metropolitan Division lost in the semifinal of the three-on-three tournament by a score of 10-6 at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin earned a goal and three points. Both of his assists came on goals by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.
Gust wins accuracy shooting in AHL All-Star skills competition
LAVAL, Quebec. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs enter into the All-Star break after their series sweep of the Iowa Wild this weekend. Three of the Hogs were in Quebec Sunday competing in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition. David Gust, Lukas Reichel, and Brett Seney put their skills to the test with some of the best in […]
chatsports.com
AHL All-Star Skills Competition: Alex Nylander helps East win
The All-Stars of the American Hockey League showed off their considerable skills to open the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Sunday night in Laval. Here’s a recap of everything that went down. Event 1: Inglasco Puck Control Relay. The Puck Control relay consisted of two three-player relay race and two...
theScore
NHL weekday betting guide: True moneylines for every game
Last we convened, we were wrapping up the unofficial first half of the NHL season, managing a 10-10 week through six days of daily picks that netted +1 unit. Neither element of that short-term record is all that impressive, but if we managed to finish every week in the black, we'd gladly take it.
NHL
Oceans Unknown: Evgeny Svechnikov
The Oceans Unknown series gives fans an opportunity to get to know their favorite Sharks off the ice. Since the Sharks were in Detroit on their most recent road trip, we thought it was only right to sit down with Evgeny Svechnikov in the city he used to live in.
markerzone.com
ONE NHL CAPTAIN ALLEGES SOME PLAYERS STILL SMOKE CIGARETTES IN BETWEEN PERIODS
Yes. Some NHL players still rip cigarettes in between periods. Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic, Michael Russo, recently conducted a player poll about all the ranging routines NHL players have during period intermissions. It was revealed that - unsurprisingly - some NHL players have insanely weird habits in between...
