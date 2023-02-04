ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
NHL

Smashville Scope: Juuse Saros Shines at NHL All-Star Weekend

Plus: Preds Hockey Set to Return Tuesday and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. As the Nashville Predators enjoyed a well-deserved break last week, goaltender Juuse Saros headed to Sunrise, Fla., to represent the Preds at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The highlight of the weekend's festivities...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
RALEIGH, NC
novacapsfans.com

2023 NHL All-Star Game Highlights: Capitals’ Ovechkin, Pittsburgh’s Crosby Combine For Three Goals In Metropolitan Division’s Semifinal Loss

While the Metropolitan Division lost in the semifinal of the three-on-three tournament by a score of 10-6 at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin earned a goal and three points. Both of his assists came on goals by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

AHL All-Star Skills Competition: Alex Nylander helps East win

The All-Stars of the American Hockey League showed off their considerable skills to open the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Sunday night in Laval. Here’s a recap of everything that went down. Event 1: Inglasco Puck Control Relay. The Puck Control relay consisted of two three-player relay race and two...
theScore

NHL weekday betting guide: True moneylines for every game

Last we convened, we were wrapping up the unofficial first half of the NHL season, managing a 10-10 week through six days of daily picks that netted +1 unit. Neither element of that short-term record is all that impressive, but if we managed to finish every week in the black, we'd gladly take it.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Oceans Unknown: Evgeny Svechnikov

The Oceans Unknown series gives fans an opportunity to get to know their favorite Sharks off the ice. Since the Sharks were in Detroit on their most recent road trip, we thought it was only right to sit down with Evgeny Svechnikov in the city he used to live in.
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

ONE NHL CAPTAIN ALLEGES SOME PLAYERS STILL SMOKE CIGARETTES IN BETWEEN PERIODS

Yes. Some NHL players still rip cigarettes in between periods. Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic, Michael Russo, recently conducted a player poll about all the ranging routines NHL players have during period intermissions. It was revealed that - unsurprisingly - some NHL players have insanely weird habits in between...

