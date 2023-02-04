Read full article on original website
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL
The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Avalanche (27-18-3) begin a 3-game road trip Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-16-9) at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Penguins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Avalanche...
Tkachuk follows up All-Star MVP with 5 points as Florida routs Tampa. And Barkov update
Florida got its most lopsided win of the season and matched a season high with seven goals against the Stanley Cup-contending Lightning.
Keeping Up With the NHL's Atlantic Division: Top Four
Adam Proteau concludes his mid-season projections for all 32 NHL teams with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
chatsports.com
2023 NHL All-Star Game Open Thread
With the Skills Competition in the rear view mirror, the 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set to happen today. The format is the same as its been in previous years with 3-on-3 play being the game state. The Central and Pacific Division All-Stars will clash at approximately 3:00 before giving way to Artemiy Panarin, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and the rest of the Metropolitan Division team as the square off against the Atlantic Division.
CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Panthers and South Florida show their hockey prowess
FORT LAUDERDALE -- All Star weekend was a smashing success in South Florida. It ended as well as one could imagine with Matthew Tkachuk winning game MVP honors on his home ice. Tkachuk is the 10th player in NHL history to win the MVP award as the All Star game host.He played with teammate and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and his brother Brady with the trio dominating their two games.From the hockey festival on Fort Lauderdale beach to the skills competition Friday and main event Saturday, South Florida proved once again it is a solid hockey market. Tkachuk was the star of the show both on and off the ice, producing and enjoying the festivities. It is evident that the first-year Panther player loves his new team and town and is emerging as the face of the franchise. Now, it's up to Tkachuk and his teammates to pick up a lot of wins in the final 30 games if the season and make the playoffs. South Florida has hockey fever out of the all star break and the team has a chance to keep the temperature high with a playoff run.
'Not there yet': Tortorella illustrates Flyers' rebuild to fans
John Tortorella, in his first season as Philadelphia's coach, sent a letter to Flyers season ticket holders Monday, saying he's pleased by the team's effort, but it has work to do to fulfill his long-term vision.
NHL Odds: Lightning vs. Panthers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/6/2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to continue their winning ways when they resume action after the NHL All-Star break. As for the Florida Panthers, getting two points Monday night will be a great sign for their chances to overcome their odds to make the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.
NHL
Rangers players cheer on Knicks at The Garden
The New York Rangers go to The Garden for more than just hockey. Four members of the Rangers made their way to Madison Square Garden Saturday night to see the New York Knicks in action against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rangers forwards Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko, with defensemen Braden...
Minor league report: Penguins fall into last place
Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 13 saves on 19 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in an 8-2 road loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. on Saturday. After allowing six goals, Lindberg was replaced at 4:38 of the second period by goaltender Taylor Gauthier who...
WGRZ TV
Sabres' Dahlin scores in Atlantic's NHL All-Star Game final
FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and the Atlantic Division won the NHL All-Star Game final on Saturday, 7-5 over the Central Division. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with under a minute to go in the game and was unable to score, but he immediately got behind Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck after the missed shot to extend the Atlantic's lead to 7-3.
