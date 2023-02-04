FORT LAUDERDALE -- All Star weekend was a smashing success in South Florida. It ended as well as one could imagine with Matthew Tkachuk winning game MVP honors on his home ice. Tkachuk is the 10th player in NHL history to win the MVP award as the All Star game host.He played with teammate and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and his brother Brady with the trio dominating their two games.From the hockey festival on Fort Lauderdale beach to the skills competition Friday and main event Saturday, South Florida proved once again it is a solid hockey market. Tkachuk was the star of the show both on and off the ice, producing and enjoying the festivities. It is evident that the first-year Panther player loves his new team and town and is emerging as the face of the franchise. Now, it's up to Tkachuk and his teammates to pick up a lot of wins in the final 30 games if the season and make the playoffs. South Florida has hockey fever out of the all star break and the team has a chance to keep the temperature high with a playoff run.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO