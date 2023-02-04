ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
RadarOnline

Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'

A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
iheart.com

Woman Spots Her Late Husband In Restaurant Ad Nine Years After He Died

A woman has social media begging for more information after commenting on a new video posted on Facebook by a restaurant in the UK. Spice Cottage posted the video showing tables full of people enjoying their meals, but a woman named Lucy Watson asked when the video was taken, because “My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??”
Popular Science

The bizarre story behind a viral man-eating lion hoax

This story was originally featured on Outdoor Life. The Internet can be a dark place, and it got a little darker on Friday, Jan. 27 when Esquire Middle East published an article titled “Trophy hunter eaten alive by brother of lion he shot for an Instagram post.” The headline alludes to controversy, bloodshed, revenge, and a debate over trophy hunting. But there’s one problem. Every element of the article is fake.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold

The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold. VVIP is buying the National Examiner and another tabloid, the Globe, from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms...
The Associated Press

Image altered to add balloon-shaped marking on US fighter jet

CLAIM: A photo shows the U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter jet that shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon now sporting a victory mark in the shape of a balloon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The original image is from 2020 and shows an F-22 at California’s Edwards Air Force Base, which posted the picture on its social media accounts at the time. It was edited to include the victory mark.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Court TV

Exhibit: Paul Murdaugh’s Snapchat Video of Alex by Tree

A Snapchat video recovered from Paul Murdaugh's cellphone shows Alex Murdaugh on the day of the murders, dressed in a different outfit than he was wearing when police arrived later that night. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV

