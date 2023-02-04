Read full article on original website
Related
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks
Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
Man sues woman for $2.26 million because she wanted to be just friends, claims she damaged his 'stellar reputation,' reports say
A court dismissed another lawsuit from the Singapore businessman, saying it was just a "calculated attempt to compel engagement."
10 years ago a boy became a meme for looking confused in a Popeyes. Now, he's parlayed a decade of viral success into a brand deal with the restaurant.
Dieunerst Collin became a meme after a 2013 Vine filmed in a Popeyes went viral. Ten years later he mobilized his fans to get him a sponsorship deal.
Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'
A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
People are just realising huge Ring doorbell mistake millions may be making
AMAZON'S Ring doorbell can help owners keep track of activity nearby their home - but the feature can kill its battery. The device notifies users of movement around your home through its in-built motion detector. But if the motion detector is too sensitive, users can be bombarded by Ring notifications...
A New Jersey nonprofit fired its social media manager but didn't remove his access to its TikTok account — so he trolled his old bosses by roasting the town's mall
The TikTok account for Summit Downtown went rogue last week. "I'm still logged into their TikTok account lmao," the former social media manager wrote.
iheart.com
Woman Spots Her Late Husband In Restaurant Ad Nine Years After He Died
A woman has social media begging for more information after commenting on a new video posted on Facebook by a restaurant in the UK. Spice Cottage posted the video showing tables full of people enjoying their meals, but a woman named Lucy Watson asked when the video was taken, because “My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??”
Reddit Hilariously Reveals How to Tell When a Person ‘Peaked in High School’
On Reddit, people are sharing the signs that someone peaked in high school, and some of the signs are way too relatable. "How do you know if someone peaked in high school? Don't worry. They'll tell you," one user joked on the forum, sparking a cascade of responses from others.
The bizarre story behind a viral man-eating lion hoax
This story was originally featured on Outdoor Life. The Internet can be a dark place, and it got a little darker on Friday, Jan. 27 when Esquire Middle East published an article titled “Trophy hunter eaten alive by brother of lion he shot for an Instagram post.” The headline alludes to controversy, bloodshed, revenge, and a debate over trophy hunting. But there’s one problem. Every element of the article is fake.
Netflix Backtracks on Password Sharing Rules Following Internet Backlash
Streamers were furious over the guidelines that went live earlier this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold
The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold. VVIP is buying the National Examiner and another tabloid, the Globe, from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms...
Image altered to add balloon-shaped marking on US fighter jet
CLAIM: A photo shows the U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter jet that shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon now sporting a victory mark in the shape of a balloon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The original image is from 2020 and shows an F-22 at California’s Edwards Air Force Base, which posted the picture on its social media accounts at the time. It was edited to include the victory mark.
Exhibit: Paul Murdaugh’s Snapchat Video of Alex by Tree
A Snapchat video recovered from Paul Murdaugh's cellphone shows Alex Murdaugh on the day of the murders, dressed in a different outfit than he was wearing when police arrived later that night. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Comments / 0