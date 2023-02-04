ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cricket-First class Finch bows out in altered landscape

PERTH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aaron Finch, who called time on his international career on Tuesday, had his first brush with the elite stars of the global game when he faced Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in 2007.
The Independent

Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned

Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Duhan van der Merwe on his wonder try for Scotland v England

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles"...
BBC

Celtic: Ange Postecoglou on Aaron Mooy form

Ange Postecoglou is "not the least bit surprised" by Aaron Mooy's growing influence on his Celtic side - and expects it to become even stronger. The Australia midfielder, 32, had a slow start to his Celtic career. However, his value to the team was again shown as he scored and...
SB Nation

Tottenham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Chelsea FCW continue their fight for another Women’s Super League title defence, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing up as the biggest threats in the ring against the women in blue. Thus far it has been a fight of margins to define who sits at the top of the table, with United leading by goal difference (+25 against Chelsea’s +23) and Arsenal right below us but with a game in hand.
SkySports

Gillingham 1-0 Crawley: Shaun Williams nets winner to extend unbeaten run to four games

In-form Gillingham extended their unbeaten run to four games as veteran midfielder Shaun Williams scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Crawley. Crawley picked up from where they left off in last week's victory over Salford, as Tom Fellows almost put them in front within 30 seconds when unmarked at the back post.
Yardbarker

It’s Matchday in Perth and Airdrie – Team News, Weather Update and Where to Watch

Celtic play St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this afternoon in the 12 noon kick-off. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be determined to maintain their momentum and restore their nine points advantage that they have held since November over theRangers who played yesterday defeating Ross County at Ibrox via a wicked deflection. Impressive they were not but they got the points so now it’s over to Celtic.
ng-sportingnews.com

Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab

Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy