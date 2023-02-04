Read full article on original website
SkySports
Women's IPL: Former England captain Charlotte Edwards to coach Mumbai Indians in inaugural tournament
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will coach Mumbai Indians in the first edition of the Women's Indian Premier League when it is held across March. The five franchises were sold for £465m last month with existing IPL teams Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals securing sides. Two new...
SkySports
Tagenarine Chanderpaul - son of Shivnarine - scores double ton as West Indies openers share record stand
Tagenarine Chanderpaul - son of West Indies legend Shivnarine - scored a Test double century against Zimbabwe as he and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shared a national-record opening stand. Chanderpaul made 207 not out from 467 deliveries in West Indies' total of 447-6 declared in Bulawayo, scoring a...
SkySports
Franchise cricket: Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on a 'lucrative, popular, damaging double-edged sword'
It cannot have escaped your attention that there is a lot of cricket going on. "The schedule is difficult for people to keeps tabs on and understand what is important and what is not," said Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton during England's three-match one-day international series in South Africa.
Gretel Bueta’s World Cup absence sends ripples through Australian netball | Erin Delahunty
The loss of the pregnant Diamonds star forces coach Stacey Marinkovich to pivot and reassess the whole attack end
Cricket-First class Finch bows out in altered landscape
PERTH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aaron Finch, who called time on his international career on Tuesday, had his first brush with the elite stars of the global game when he faced Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in 2007.
Cricket-Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals after "amazing ride"
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from internationals on Tuesday, drawing a line under a career that yielded two World Cup trophies and more than 8,000 runs across formats.
Bowlers earn Australia win over India after batting lapses in T20 World Cup warm-up
Australia won their first women’s Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match, beating India by 43 runs. Pace bowler Darcie Brown took 4-17 in three overs as the bowlers made up for a disappointing batting display, dismissing India for 86 with five overs to spare. The South Australian took three wickets...
BBC
Women's Premier League: Charlotte Edwards named head coach by Mumbai Indians' franchise
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians' women's team in the inaugural Women's Premier League. The 43-year-old led England to 50-over and T20 World Cup glory in 2009 during a glittering 20-year international career. Since retiring as a player in 2017 she has coached...
Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned
Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
Cricket-Brathwaite, Chanderpaul set West Indies test opening record
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul set a new West Indies record for the opening partnership in test cricket when they put on 336 on day three of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Ground on Monday.
Battles to watch: Lyon vs Pujara and Kohli, and Ashwin vs Warner and Smith
A look at some of the head-to-head contests that could decide who wins the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Duhan van der Merwe on his wonder try for Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles"...
Winning a Test series in India is "bigger than the Ashes" for Australia's stars
Captain Pat Cummins says winning the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy would be an "era-defining" result
BBC
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou on Aaron Mooy form
Ange Postecoglou is "not the least bit surprised" by Aaron Mooy's growing influence on his Celtic side - and expects it to become even stronger. The Australia midfielder, 32, had a slow start to his Celtic career. However, his value to the team was again shown as he scored and...
SB Nation
Tottenham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Chelsea FCW continue their fight for another Women’s Super League title defence, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing up as the biggest threats in the ring against the women in blue. Thus far it has been a fight of margins to define who sits at the top of the table, with United leading by goal difference (+25 against Chelsea’s +23) and Arsenal right below us but with a game in hand.
SkySports
Gillingham 1-0 Crawley: Shaun Williams nets winner to extend unbeaten run to four games
In-form Gillingham extended their unbeaten run to four games as veteran midfielder Shaun Williams scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Crawley. Crawley picked up from where they left off in last week's victory over Salford, as Tom Fellows almost put them in front within 30 seconds when unmarked at the back post.
Yardbarker
It’s Matchday in Perth and Airdrie – Team News, Weather Update and Where to Watch
Celtic play St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this afternoon in the 12 noon kick-off. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be determined to maintain their momentum and restore their nine points advantage that they have held since November over theRangers who played yesterday defeating Ross County at Ibrox via a wicked deflection. Impressive they were not but they got the points so now it’s over to Celtic.
ng-sportingnews.com
Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab
Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...
