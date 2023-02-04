Read full article on original website
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, February 5
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do in our region for Sunday, February 5, 2023. Enjoy the Ice on Fire winter festival in Montpelier to celebrate the lengthening of the daytime, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Elks Club. It will be a fun filled afternoon of dance,...
WCAX
Online harassment documentary features former Bennington representative
On the heels of the Burlington pod project finally opening, a meeting is being held on the progress. A suspect is being held on $50,000 bail after a shooting Sunday in Burlington. Building Futures: BOCES students learn trades on the job. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students are hitting the nail...
Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career
The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
WCAX
The future of Vermont College of Fine Art’s campus up for discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - VCFA officials were before Montpelier’s Development Review Board on Monday night looking for approval on their Campus Unit Development application. The application would allow “conditional” uses of property, like labs, housing, and restaurants, to become “permitted” uses. This means if they...
WCAX
Vt. kidney donor to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg woman is gearing up to hike Africa’s highest peak, and she should be up there just in time for World Kidney Day. Hinesburg’s Maureen Murphy would not describe herself as an ‘overly generous’ person, but some people might not believe that. Three years ago, an acquaintance needed a kidney. She threw her name on a list of potential donors and thought nothing else of it.
WCAX
Williston veterinary clinic offers services for exotic pets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists, also referred to as “BEVS”, is now offering services for owners of exotic pets. The Williston vet clinic’s new department is dedicated to medical care for small mammals, reptiles, and most birds. This is the first exotics-only specialty...
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
WCAX
Staying home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Growing up in Shelburne, Catherine Gilwee spent plenty of time playing basketball at Patrick Gym. But the CVU graduate never thought she’d be playing so close to home into her college career. “I came to UVM camps, I looked up to the UVM counselors, who...
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
WCAX
Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
Off-road rescue in Williston in frigid temperatures
An unnamed man collapsed on a woodland trail in Friday afternoon's sub-zero weather.
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations
Public servants deserve safety and respect. Community members deserve public spaces that are healthy, inclusive, and welcoming. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations.
newportdispatch.com
Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND CITY — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested in Rutland City today. Police say they arrested Nicholas O. Ranglin for two counts of sale of cocaine. The arrest arose from an investigation conducted by the Vermont Drug Task Force that began in October 2022. he investigation...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for her second DUI following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located a vehicle motionless at a blinking red light at the corner of West Street and South Main Street at around 10:35 p.m. Police say they found a woman...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
mynbc5.com
Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold
HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
