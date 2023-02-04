ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release

Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Microtransactions?

With Hogwarts Legacy set to launch globally on Feb. 10, many will be wondering what to expect from the RPG, like will it involve microtransactions?. With roughly a week to go until Hogwarts Legacy releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, fan excitement is building. Warner Bros. Games have been steadily releasing snippets of gameplay on social media, giving prospective players a glimpse at the locations, characters, spells and more that they'll get to experience on Feb. 10.
SVG

There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic

It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
game-news24.com

PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros

Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
knowtechie.com

PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games

Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy