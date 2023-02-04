ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Man Wakes Up From Nap to Find Stray Cat Snuggling With Him

A man was napping when he was startled awake, only to find a stray cat who he didn’t recognize napping with him on the couch. Ken Bragg fell asleep on his couch in the San Francisco Bay Area and found a stray cat snuggled up with him. “I had...
Clayton News Daily

Guy Watches The Eggs He Rescued Grow Up! | The Dodo

Special thanks to PleaseBe! Follow along on YouTube http://thedo.do/PleaseBee. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of animals. Pass it on. #thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten...
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Pete Lakeman

After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did

What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.
Sachin

A charming video of a mother cat introducing her kitten to a dog

The first thing that came to my face was my smile when I stumbled upon the cute video of a mommy cat introducing her precious little kitten to a furry, big-hearted dog. Watching videos of animals forming bonds with one another and being so friendly is very amazing. This mom cat introducing her little kitten to the dog in this video is one such adorable video of two friends becoming close!
Clayton News Daily

Kristen Bell Rocks Checkered Pants for Family NASCAR Outing

The actress, 42, shared a carousel of photos to Instagram documenting her family outing at the annual pre-season NASCAR Cup Series exhibition, Busch Light Clash, at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. In the first shot, Bell posed for a selfie with husband, Dax Shepard, 48, who was fully focused on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy