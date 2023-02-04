ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Effective policing required to save Downtown Pittsburgh

I respect but disagree with columnist Joseph Sabino Mistick that saving Pittsburgh requires a coalition of “corporate leaders, the foundations, universities and colleges, neighborhood groups, and political leaders from the state and county and city” (“Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE). A bureaucracy is not needed to get the thugs and drugs out of Downtown. In fact, the universities would likely get in the way.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg appeals injunction sought by police union to block retirement plan switch

Greensburg has appealed a preliminary injunction the city’s police union was awarded to block the city’s transfer of an employee retirement savings plan to a new provider. The case also remains active in Westmoreland County Court, where Judge Harry F. Smail Jr. is slated Tuesday to hear arguments from the opposing parties on how the appeal process could affect Smail’s Jan. 3 injunction order.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Murrysville consumer advocate wins lawsuit over toilet tissue tax

If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Turkish community working to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey

A Pittsburgh group is working to raise money for relief efforts after Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated areas of Turkey and Syria. Benjamin Aysan, community outreach coordinator at the Turkish Cultural Center Pittsburgh, said the community organization is directing those who want to help victims of the earthquake to donate to the aid organization Embrace Relief.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Your tax refund may be smaller this year. Here's why

PITTSBURGH — It's tax-filing time and there are some big changes you need to know about before you file this year. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with the Internal Revenue Service about why your refund may be smaller than in the past. “A lot of people may be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report

UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “​​Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy