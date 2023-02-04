Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Special election preview: 3 House districts in Allegheny County to fill vacancies
A special election scheduled for Tuesday will fill vacancies in three Democratic-leaning House seats in Allegheny County. Voters in the 32nd, 34th and 35th state House districts will choose candidates to fill those seats. Registered voters who live in the districts have been able to vote over the counter since...
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Effective policing required to save Downtown Pittsburgh
I respect but disagree with columnist Joseph Sabino Mistick that saving Pittsburgh requires a coalition of “corporate leaders, the foundations, universities and colleges, neighborhood groups, and political leaders from the state and county and city” (“Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE). A bureaucracy is not needed to get the thugs and drugs out of Downtown. In fact, the universities would likely get in the way.
Plum Council votes to demolish 2 houses following hearings
Plum Council has voted to tear down two houses the borough’s engineer has declared dangerous, while giving the owner of a third home more time to repair it. During hearings Monday, council voted to tear down houses at 7906 Saltsburg Road and 488 New Texas Road. Council voted to...
3 special elections in Allegheny County will determine state House majority
Three special elections being held Tuesday in Allegheny County will determine which party has the majority in the state House for the next two years. Voters who live in the 32nd, 34th and 35th state House districts will elect new legislators. With those seats now empty, Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, with 101 seats to Democrats’ 99.
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Greensburg appeals injunction sought by police union to block retirement plan switch
Greensburg has appealed a preliminary injunction the city’s police union was awarded to block the city’s transfer of an employee retirement savings plan to a new provider. The case also remains active in Westmoreland County Court, where Judge Harry F. Smail Jr. is slated Tuesday to hear arguments from the opposing parties on how the appeal process could affect Smail’s Jan. 3 injunction order.
Murrysville consumer advocate wins lawsuit over toilet tissue tax
If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.
ehn.org
After the eighth catastrophic train derailment in the greater Pittsburgh area in five years, advocates demand better protections
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, about 50 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh, causing an explosion and subsequent fire that continued burning through Sunday night. Everyone living in a one-mile radius of the crash site was ordered to evacuate due to...
Out & About: Westmoreland County prayer breakfast stresses core values
“Love, Listen, Learn and Lead” was the theme of the Westmoreland County Chamber Annual Prayer Breakfast, held Jan. 27 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield. Those values were separately explored in a series of spiritual readings. “Love” was covered by Heather McLean, outreach coordinator for Mental Health America of...
ehn.org
Cancer-causing emissions in Pittsburgh-area borough prompt meeting with EPA
PITTSBURGH — Last night, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a virtual meeting with residents of Zelienople, a small borough about 28 miles north of Pittsburgh, to discuss high cancer risk caused by emissions from a polluting facility. “One of the tough things is that we...
Forum held in East Hills to encourage more Black people to become homeowners in Allegheny County
A homeownership forum was held in the East Hills to help increase the number of Black homeowners in the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Turkish community working to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey
A Pittsburgh group is working to raise money for relief efforts after Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated areas of Turkey and Syria. Benjamin Aysan, community outreach coordinator at the Turkish Cultural Center Pittsburgh, said the community organization is directing those who want to help victims of the earthquake to donate to the aid organization Embrace Relief.
'Opportunity to redefine': 7 Westmoreland County communities envision a future free of blight
Seven Westmoreland County communities from Greensburg to New Kensington to Monessen are getting a unique opportunity — the ability to re-create neighborhoods and business districts free of blight. Using $10.4 million in federal money, the project calls for identifying as many as 500 properties for demolition, although some might...
LATEST: Chemicals released from 5 cars at train derailment site, air being monitored
The governor of Ohio and Columbiana County officials have issued an urgent evacuation warning to anyone living within a mile of the train derailment site due to the possibility of an explosion.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Officials Optimistic About Rochester Road Improvements
Infrastructure updates in Cranberry Township have been abundant over the last decade, but another major project could soon be underway. Township officials say that PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission is looking at expanding a bridge on Rochester Road. The bridge expansion would be a part of a larger project to...
wtae.com
Your tax refund may be smaller this year. Here's why
PITTSBURGH — It's tax-filing time and there are some big changes you need to know about before you file this year. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with the Internal Revenue Service about why your refund may be smaller than in the past. “A lot of people may be...
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
Pitt News
Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report
UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
Tiny North Apollo takes on U.S. Postal Service over missed mail
North Apollo’s electric bill for a storage building never arrived. The borough’s council president and vice president didn’t receive bank statements for their taxes, and the owner of a local diner had to use her personal post office box for business mail. That’s just a sampling of...
