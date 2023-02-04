Speaker Says He'll Go Back to Harrisburg to Implement Changes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- House Speaker Mark Rozzi says he can now go back to Harrisburg to work on specific issues voiced by citizens from across the state. The speaker wrapped up his state "listening tour" Thursday. Rozzi says the tour revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business due to a partisan stalemate. He says he got a lot of comments about the need for new rules that would take away the power of committee chairs to kill legislation that they personally oppose, even if it has bipartisan support. The state House is scheduled to re-adjourn February 27th.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO