Speaker Says He'll Go Back to Harrisburg to Implement Changes
Speaker Says He'll Go Back to Harrisburg to Implement Changes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- House Speaker Mark Rozzi says he can now go back to Harrisburg to work on specific issues voiced by citizens from across the state. The speaker wrapped up his state "listening tour" Thursday. Rozzi says the tour revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business due to a partisan stalemate. He says he got a lot of comments about the need for new rules that would take away the power of committee chairs to kill legislation that they personally oppose, even if it has bipartisan support. The state House is scheduled to re-adjourn February 27th.
Lebanon County resolves conflicted court case issue for indigent defendants
Lebanon County Commissioners entered into contracts Thursday, Feb. 2, with two law firms to provide legal services as criminal defense attorneys when the public defender’s office has a conflict of interest. The new contracts were created in response to an American Civil Liberties Union inquiry last November asking the...
Pa Speaker Wraps Up Listening Tour, Republicans Remain Frustrated with Rozzi
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) assembled a group of bipartisan lawmakers to find ways to break the gridlock that has left Harrisburg at a standstill. The workgroup’s final listening tour stop was last night in Wilkes-Barre. Now, it’s back to Harrisburg for Speaker...
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
Newport man enters race for Perry County commissioner
Retired small business owner Frank Campbell announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Perry County Commissioner. “As a lifelong Perry County resident, committed family man, retired small business owner, and civic and community organization leader, I truly care about the place we call home and the values we share,” Campbell said in a statement launching his campaign.
Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality
Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination
A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
On This Date: the Four Chaplains
THE NORTH ATLANTIC (WHTM) — Feb. 3, 2023, marks the 80th anniversary of an extraordinary act of heroism during World War 2. It wasn’t a story of bravery in combat, but of four men who sacrificed themselves to save others. They’ve been called the Dorchester Chaplains, or the Immortal Chaplains, but are most often referred to simply as The Four Chaplains.
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Lebanon County collecting residents' tires free of charge
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County residents who need to get rid of tires are in luck. The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Expo Center. County residents can dispose of up...
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of P-P-L's Electric's billing. The company's system had generated bills that were sometimes double the amount previously charged from December 20th through January 9th. The P-U-C wants customers to contact P-P-L with their concerns, but also says they can call the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services with any further grievances.
