ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Speaker Says He'll Go Back to Harrisburg to Implement Changes

Speaker Says He'll Go Back to Harrisburg to Implement Changes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- House Speaker Mark Rozzi says he can now go back to Harrisburg to work on specific issues voiced by citizens from across the state. The speaker wrapped up his state "listening tour" Thursday. Rozzi says the tour revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business due to a partisan stalemate. He says he got a lot of comments about the need for new rules that would take away the power of committee chairs to kill legislation that they personally oppose, even if it has bipartisan support. The state House is scheduled to re-adjourn February 27th.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport man enters race for Perry County commissioner

Retired small business owner Frank Campbell announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Perry County Commissioner. “As a lifelong Perry County resident, committed family man, retired small business owner, and civic and community organization leader, I truly care about the place we call home and the values we share,” Campbell said in a statement launching his campaign.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality

Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs

PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination

A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

On This Date: the Four Chaplains

THE NORTH ATLANTIC (WHTM) — Feb. 3, 2023, marks the 80th anniversary of an extraordinary act of heroism during World War 2. It wasn’t a story of bravery in combat, but of four men who sacrificed themselves to save others. They’ve been called the Dorchester Chaplains, or the Immortal Chaplains, but are most often referred to simply as The Four Chaplains.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error

State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of P-P-L's Electric's billing. The company's system had generated bills that were sometimes double the amount previously charged from December 20th through January 9th. The P-U-C wants customers to contact P-P-L with their concerns, but also says they can call the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services with any further grievances.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy