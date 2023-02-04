ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say

By Nikki DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.

Officers responded to a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian near the intersection of Sarno Road and North Wickham Road in Melbourne.

When police arrived, they located a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road and while attempting to pass another vehicle hit the pedestrian who was attempting to run across the street.

Police said impairment by drugs or alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash on part of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 8

David Pitts
2d ago

police need to start ticketing Jay walkers. There is already enough junk happening on Florida roads without worrying about pedestrians too.

Reply(1)
6
Natalie
2d ago

I noticed that walkpaths are very badly illuminated so you can barely see any pedestrians at night. That's very dangerous

Reply
2
