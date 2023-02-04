Mom Installs Forest-Core Wallpaper in Son's Bedroom That Looks Like a Custom Mural

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When you're a kid, you have many dreams of where you'll live and what your room will look like. When you're a toddler, your parents usually make these choices for you.

Instead of picking some boring, neutral-toned theme, this mom picked an a mazing wallpaper that looks straight out of a storybook. The pattern she chose even looks like a custom mural!

It adds an element of whimsy to what would otherwise be just another boy's bedroom, making it feel like something out of a fairy tale or storybook--the perfect setting for your little prince or princess!

There was general fanfare for this mom's wallpaper choice. The comments were as love as we are.

"I’m so in love with this wallpaper." @ Yeli - Simple Living + Habits

"This is perfect." @ izzyowens

For those of you inspired enough to try putting up your own wallpaper, you might want to hear from the creator about her experience.

"Was hanging wallpaper as easy as you just made it? Lol, I want to do it so bad." @ Samantha BuCher

"No, I cried hahahahahah," said @ Cheyenne the creator.

Wallpaper is a great way to personalize any room and bring it to life. It's fun for kids, and adults can enjoy this too! We hope you have enjoyed seeing how this mom created such a beautiful bedroom for her son by using simple wallpaper that looks like a custom mural.

