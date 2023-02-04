A complete guide to Kaley Cuoco's known tattoos and their meanings

"The Big Band Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has a few known tattoos. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has five known tattoos.

She has two matching tattoos with her "Flight Attendant" costar Zosia Mamet.

Cuoco also has a tattoo of her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey's name on her finger.

Kaley Cuoco's back tattoo seen in January 2012. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Her first tattoo was a Chinese symbol on her lower back.

"It's a tramp stamp," Cuoco said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2013.

Kaley Cuoco covered up an old tattoo with a design of a large moth. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

She got a moth tattoo below the back of her neck to cover up ink from her previous marriage.

After marrying former tennis player Ryan Sweeting, Cuoco got the wedding date — December 31, 2013 — tattooed on her back in Roman numerals. Following their split in 2015, she revealed the insect tattoo.

"Note to self- do not mark your body with any future wedding dates," Cuoco captioned an Instagram post that has since been deleted , showing her getting the new tattoo.

Cuoco spoke about covering up the wedding date tattoo during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February 2016.

"The tattoo was a mistake," she said. "I had to cover it."

Cuoco added that the numerals were large so, "I had to cover it with the wings, which I think turned out OK."

When asked why she chose a moth instead of a butterfly, the actor joked that "it was big enough to cover the numbers."

Kaley Cuoco's rib cage tattoo seen during her appearance at the 2015 People's Choice Awards. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Cuoco has a tattoo on the left side of her rib cage.

Cuoco hasn't spoken about the tattoo or its meaning before. B

ased on photos, it's unclear what the design is, but it appears to have cursive writing included in it.

Kaley Cuoco's airplane tattoo seen in a photo posted by Zosia Mamet. Zosia Mamet/Instagram

In October 2022, Cuoco and her "Flight Attendant" costar Zosia Mamet got matching paper airplane tattoos commemorating their hit HBO Max thriller series.

"After a full year and many adventures together we decided to get a little memento," Mamet captioned a post on Instagram , showing the real-life best friends getting inked by artist Evan Kim .

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet showing off matching tattoos of the word "boop" on their biceps in a selfie. Zosia Mamet/Instagram

Cuoco and Mamet also got matching tattoos of the word "boop."

Mamet shared photos of the ink, which appears on their biceps, on Instagram in April 2022.

"It all started with a "boop" @kaleycuoco I can't imagine life without you," Mamet captioned a series of photos. "@ar.bel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder. It's perfect."

During an interview with E! News' " Daily Pop ," the costars explained that they first met at a chemistry read for "The Flight Attendant" and felt so comfortable with each other that Cuoco tapped her with a "boop" on her nose.

"It became a thing, and then we did it all the time," Cuoco said.

Kaley Cuoco's heart tattoo seen on her pinky finger in her Instagram story and at the 2023 Golden Globes. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

She posted a photo on her Instagram story in May 2022, showing a small heart tattooed on the inside of her left pinkie finger.

"@rocotatt you rule, my friend," Cuoco captioned the post, referring to tattoos artist Rodrigo Fornazar .

The "Big Bang Theory" star debuted the ink shortly after she and "Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey made their relationship Instagram-official .

Kaley Cuoco's "Tom" tattoo seen on her finger at the 2023 Golden Globes. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cuoco got Pelphrey's name inked on her ring finger.

The actor gave a glimpse of her "Tom" tattoo when she posted a series of photos from her baby shower on Instagram in early January 2023. She and Pelphrey are currently expecting their first child together.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," she wrote.

Cuoco's Instagram post featured a close-up image of the couple holding hands, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the ink on her left hand.