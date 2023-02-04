ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

HEYMAN HUSTLE LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE, CODY RETURNS TO THE ROAD, LIGHTS OUT STREET FIGHTS & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW

Pro Wrestling Insider
 2 days ago
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update

A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
wrestletalk.com

Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023

This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
Wrestle Zone

Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
tjrwrestling.net

Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management

Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
ClutchPoints

There’s still hope for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
PWMania

New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
Pro Wrestling Insider

HOW WWE MAY DEAL WITH THE SAMI-CODY SITUATION, LOVING THE DEPTH THAT THEY GAVE BAYLEY, THE GREATNESS OF THE BLOODLINE STORYLINE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you think are the chances that the WM39 Main Event gets changed to a triple threat match between Roman, Sami and Cody. I get the feeling that after Elimination Chamber when most likely Roman Reigns will retain the title (maybe in some sort of Montreal Screwjob Style...) that fans are going to reject Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event and try to hijack the shows to get Sami Zayn in the main event like what they did with Daniel Bryan in 2014.
Pro Wrestling Insider

2/5 WWE IN PENSACOLA, FLORIDA RESULTS

*WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley is ruled a no contest when IYO SKY interferes. Becky Lynch hits the ring, setting up... *Becky and Biana defeated Bayley & SKY. *The Usos defeated Ricochet & Braun Strowman to retain the Undisputed Tag Team titles. *Candice LaRae defeated Piper Niven.
PENSACOLA, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
ORLANDO, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY RHODES ON WHY WRESTLEMANIA DOESN'T NEED THE ROCK, RICKY STARKS AT THE RUMBLE, THE VINCE-HHH TRANSITION AND MORE

Cody Rhodes did an interview with The Daily Mail talking a number of topics:. On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H: "One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It's already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you're injured and you're on your couch. This happened very quickly, I'm not really up and moving and I'm not hitting the weights, I'm not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn't even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don't need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You wont have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It's the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab."
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED 2023 WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LINEUP

Following Monday Night Raw, the 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal features the following lineup:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. *Elimination Chamber to determine WWE Raw Women's Championship Challenger at Wrestlemania 39: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Carmella.

