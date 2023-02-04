Read full article on original website
PWMania
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings
Tonight, MLW will be in Philadelphia for SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for upcoming Fusion episodes. * World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. * Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. * Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. TBA. * John Hennigan vs. Willie...
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ TV TAPING TONIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA, COMPLETE DETAILS
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA tonight for their debut MLW Underground on REELZ taping as well as material for MLW Fusion, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu. *Micro Man vs. Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. mystery competitor in a Dumpster Match. *Lio Rush vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADAM COLE REMEMBERS JAY BRISCOE AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta Spills The Tea On The BCC | Hey! (EW), 2/5/23. Talk Is Jericho: Samoa Joe x Jay Briscoe & Wrestler’s Court. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE 2/4 MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023 SPOILERS FROM PHILLY
We are live at MLW Superfight 2023 with a healthy looking crowd from the 2300 Arena in Philly. This is for MLW Underground on REELZ and the MLW Fusion show as well. Results:. *Billy Starkz defeated Becca. *Davey Boy Smith defeated Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Fight. *They...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: The Elite & The Firm Make Their Trios Championship Match Entrances | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. Did The Elite Retain The World Trios Championship In Their First Defense? | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. "Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Targets Second Generation Star Brian Pillman? | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Elimination Chamber pods destroyed: WWE Top 10, Feb. 5, 2023. WWE 2K23 First Look: Royal Rumble — Big E vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Austin Creed!. Dakota Kai plays The Last Of Us Part I (Ep. 3) — Let's Play. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHO KEIJI MUTO REALLY WANTED TO WRESTLE IN HIS FINAL MATCH
Pro Wrestling NOAH posted an interview with Keiji Muto where he mentioned that they tried getting The Rock as his opponent for his final match, but his fee was too high to do it, noting it was "billions of yen". He also mentioned that he feels that Muto vs. Tetsuya Naito will be better than Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. He noted in his final match as Great Muta, he injured both legs, pulling a muscle and both hamstrings, so he is hurting currently and even unable to walk.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE 2023 THIS WEEKEND, WHAT'S SET FOR WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING & MORE
This weekend's edition of UWN Championship Wrestling will feature the entire 2023 Red Carpet Rumble. For more, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of New Japan on AXS TV - "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY REPORT: FIVE TITLE MATCHES, A STEEL CAGE, TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS MATCH, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of WWE NXT’s Vengeance Day special from Charlotte, North Carolina. Make sure to check out all of the coverage for Vengeance Day including news, interviews, media appearances, preview audio, live blog, and post show press conference, and post game audio. Your hosts are Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAYLEY HEADING TO WWE NXT THIS WEEK
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY NEXT WEEKEND FOR 2023 JERSEY J-CUP, COMPLETE LINEUP & MORE GCW NOTES
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ next Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
