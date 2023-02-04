Pro Wrestling NOAH posted an interview with Keiji Muto where he mentioned that they tried getting The Rock as his opponent for his final match, but his fee was too high to do it, noting it was "billions of yen". He also mentioned that he feels that Muto vs. Tetsuya Naito will be better than Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. He noted in his final match as Great Muta, he injured both legs, pulling a muscle and both hamstrings, so he is hurting currently and even unable to walk.

2 DAYS AGO