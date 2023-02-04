Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH BOOKER T'S REALITY OF WRESTLING
NXT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH BOOKER T'S REALITY OF WRESTLING
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOGAN REP RESPONDS TO HEALTH ISSUE CLAIMS, LA TIMES ON WHAT MEDIA COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM WWE & MORE
In regard to all the reports about Hulk Hogan's health in the wake of Kurt Angle stating Hogan told him that he can't feel below the waist, a rep for the WWE Hall of Famer told Entertainment Tonight, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan, who now walks with a cane, has mostly kept to the Tampa area, including his karaoke bar, in recent years, in part because he's not up to the rigors of regularly traveling anymore.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Jon Moxley has been announced for the upcoming Bloodsport 9, which will be held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective 2023. The event is currently sold out. Kota Ibushi will be competing at the event against Mike Bailey of IMPACT Wrestling. Timothy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander was in the UK over the weekend doing media appearances for the company. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. There will be some New Japan crossover announced for the No Surrender PPV this week we are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAYLEY HEADING TO WWE NXT THIS WEEK
BAYLEY HEADING TO WWE NXT THIS WEEK
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLECON UPDATES FOR LOS ANGELES NEXT MONTH
Wrestlecon has announced that Impact Wrestling's Speedball Mike Bailey, who had perhaps of the most insanely bold series of in-ring performances over Wrestlemania weekend event last year in Dallas, will be returning to work the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow on Thursday 3/30. Will Ospreay and Hijo del Vikingo have already been announced for that event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY NEXT WEEKEND FOR 2023 JERSEY J-CUP, COMPLETE LINEUP & MORE GCW NOTES
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ next Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: The Elite & The Firm Make Their Trios Championship Match Entrances | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. Did The Elite Retain The World Trios Championship In Their First Defense? | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23. "Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Targets Second Generation Star Brian Pillman? | AEW Rampage, 2/3/23.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TEAMS, FEMALE STAR SWITCH WWE BRANDS
As PWInsider.com reported earlier today for Elite subscribers, Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the Raw brand. Maximum Male Models and Dupri were backstage at Raw last week but were also at Smackdown. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Elimination Chamber pods destroyed: WWE Top 10, Feb. 5, 2023. WWE 2K23 First Look: Royal Rumble — Big E vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Austin Creed!. Dakota Kai plays The Last Of Us Part I (Ep. 3) — Let's Play.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS RETURN TO LAS VEGAS FOR TURNING POINT PPV & MORE
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas For 3 Nights of High-Energy Action at Sam's Town Live!. NO SURRENDER Will Air Live on Friday, February 24, Followed by NO SURRENDER FALLOUT Shows on Saturday & Sunday, February 25-26 Reigning World Champion Josh Alexander & Knockouts World Champion Mickie James Will Be...
