Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
delawarepublic.org
Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax
A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Baltimore company recalls sandwiches and other to go offerings after Listeria is detected
Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023, in nearby states according to a Food and Drug Administration release. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism that can cause serious and sometimes...
Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record
Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels. But that’s...
Florida Nursing Schools and College Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, but Names Not Released
Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots. News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
2nd Friday to feature the history of LD Caulk Company
The February 2nd Friday program, held at the First Presbyterian Church, will feature the history of the LD Caulk Company as presented by Rick Bennett. The program will be held on Friday, February 10 at 7 PM in the library of the church. “This program will feature the storied history of Milford’s flagship business,” John Huntzinger, coordinator of 2nd Friday, ... Read More
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware
DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Parks sets a visitation record for the 8th year in a row
2022 saw another record for Delaware State Parks’ visitation. Delaware State Parks welcomed over 8 million visitors last year - the 8th year in a row a record was set for parks visitors. Last year Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, the Brandywine Zoo, Fort Delaware and Killens Pond state parks,...
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted
DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
98online.com
Marylanders dip into cold Chesapeake Bay for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
Thousands of Marylanders plunged Saturday into the Chesapeake Bay for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge, all in support of Special Olympics Maryland. | DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023 — or, text “PLUNGE” to 243725. Those who ran into the waters included people from the 98 Rock team,...
