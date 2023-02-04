ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Town Square LIVE News

Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95

Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
CECIL COUNTY, MD
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax

A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
DELAWARE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware

The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
DOVER, DE
WHYY

Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record

Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels. But that’s...
DELAWARE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

2nd Friday to feature the history of LD Caulk Company

The February 2nd Friday program, held at the First Presbyterian Church, will feature the history of the LD Caulk Company as presented by Rick Bennett. The program will be held on Friday, February 10 at 7 PM in the library of the church. “This program will feature the storied history of Milford’s flagship business,” John Huntzinger, coordinator of 2nd Friday, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware

DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
DELAWARE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware

In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
HOCKESSIN, DE
Edy Zoo

New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted

DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
DELAWARE STATE

