You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?

1 DAY AGO