Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW JERSEY J-CUP THIS SATURDAY IN JERSEY CITY, COMPLETE DETAILS
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ this Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLECON UPDATES FOR LOS ANGELES NEXT MONTH
Wrestlecon has announced that Impact Wrestling's Speedball Mike Bailey, who had perhaps of the most insanely bold series of in-ring performances over Wrestlemania weekend event last year in Dallas, will be returning to work the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow on Thursday 3/30. Will Ospreay and Hijo del Vikingo have already been announced for that event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE 2/4 MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023 SPOILERS FROM PHILLY
We are live at MLW Superfight 2023 with a healthy looking crowd from the 2300 Arena in Philly. This is for MLW Underground on REELZ and the MLW Fusion show as well. Results:. *Billy Starkz defeated Becca. *Davey Boy Smith defeated Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Fight. *They...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS RETURN TO LAS VEGAS FOR TURNING POINT PPV & MORE
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas For 3 Nights of High-Energy Action at Sam's Town Live!. NO SURRENDER Will Air Live on Friday, February 24, Followed by NO SURRENDER FALLOUT Shows on Saturday & Sunday, February 25-26 Reigning World Champion Josh Alexander & Knockouts World Champion Mickie James Will Be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOLDBERG HEADING TO WRESTLECON AND MORE WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES NOTES
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been officially announced as appearing at Wrestlecon over Wrestlemania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, CA:. El Hijo del Vikingo is the second talent announced as competing at the 2023 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow, following Will Ospreay:. Wrestlecon weekend will feature live events that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander was in the UK over the weekend doing media appearances for the company. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. There will be some New Japan crossover announced for the No Surrender PPV this week we are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JACOB FATU VS. JTG, LOW KI, AMAZING RED, LIO RUSH & MORE: 2/3 HOUSE OF GLORY IN QUEENS, NY RESULTS
House of Glory Wrestling returned to Club Amazura in Queens, NY last night with a show dedicated to the late Jay Briscoe, featuring the following results:. HOG Tag Team Champions The Mane Event defeated The Amazing Red & Brian XL. HOG Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante defeated Nolo Kitano. HOG Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF CODY WINS THE TITLE, DO WRESTLING FANS EXPECT TOO MUCH AT TIMES, THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGES FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE WEEK TWO PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Ortiz. *UWN Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAITO VS. UMINO, OPSPEAY & MORE: 2/4 NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING NEW BEGINNING IN SAPPORO RESULT
2/4 NJPW New Beginning in Sappporo results from Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center:. O-Khan gets the submission win with the Sheep Killer. Minoru Suzuki, Ryohei Oiwa, El Desperado and Ren Narita vs. Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL. The announcers tease that House of Torture have retired the NEVER Openweight...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST WISHES TO SUSAN GREEN, ALDIS SIGNS DEAL, BOOK UPDATES AND MORE
Best wishes to the legendary Susan Green, who recently underwent back surgery. Green had a great 25 year run in professional wrestling as a competitor after being trained by Blackjack Mulligan and The Fabulous Moolah and was a regular in The WWWF, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Southwest Championship Wrestling, the LPWA, NWA Big Time Wrestling and many other promotions. She last wrestled in 1997.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ TV TAPING TONIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA, COMPLETE DETAILS
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA tonight for their debut MLW Underground on REELZ taping as well as material for MLW Fusion, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu. *Micro Man vs. Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. mystery competitor in a Dumpster Match. *Lio Rush vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ECW CHAMPION RETURNS TO MLW AND MORE SPOILER NOTES FROM PHILLY TAPING
Former ECW World Champion Raven returned to MLW at tonight's REELZ taping. We are told he was positioned as something of a spiritual advisor for Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA on camera and behind the scenes, will be working as a producer. Last night's event at the 2300 Arena was...
Comments / 0